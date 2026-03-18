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BOXING · 1 hour ago

Boxing Notebook: Main card set for MVPW women’s boxing event; Mungia gets super middleweight title shot

Nevin Barich

Host · Writer

Most Valuable Promotions has announced the entire card for its inaugural U.S. event for MVPW, the new global platform for women’s boxing.

The card will be headlined by Alycia Baumgardner’s unified junior lightweight title defense against Bo Mi Re Shin at Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden on April 17.

In the co-feature, Shadasia Green will be making a unified super middleweight title defense against Lani Daniels. In addition, undefeated middleweight title contender Tamm Thibeault will face fellow unbeaten Nadja Jesus in a 10-round bout. Also, Krystal Rosado will open the main card against Fernanda Reyes in a bantamweight bout.

“I’m proud to be part of the first all-women’s main card on ESPN," Thibeault said in a statement. “ESPN and MVP are making a statement by putting women’s boxing at the forefront, and on Friday, April 17, I’ll be ready to show my talent, my elegance, and exactly why I belong on this stage."

Munguia Replacing Jermall Charlo In Super Middleweight Title Challenge

Former junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia will be replacing Jermall Charlo in a bout against Armando Resendiz for the WBA super middleweight title on May 2 in Las Vegas.

Charlo was replaced for undisclosed reasons.

The Resendiz-Mungia bout will be the co-main event to Gilberto “Zurdo" Ramirez’s unified cruiserweight title defense against David Benavidez in Las Vegas.

Resendiz—who won the interim title with an upset of Caleb Plant last May—was elevated to full champion following the retirement of Terence Crawford in December.

Munguia has not fought since May 2025, when he scored a unanimous decision over Bruno Surace. The victory initially was in jeopardy after Munguia tested positive for a banned substance following a postfight urinalysis, but the failed test was later ruled a false positive.

 

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