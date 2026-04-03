2026 MLB Draft: MLB Sets Slot Values, Bonus Pools
SportsGrid Contributor Just Baseball
Host · Writer
With the Chicago White Sox less than four months away from making their pick, Major League Baseball released the bonus pools and slot values for the 2026 MLB Draft on Wednesday.
An increase in MLB revenues have led to another increase in values, as 2026’s pick values are 2.5% higher than last year. The first-overall pick will be worth $11,350,600, the largest in the bonus pool era, which is $274,700 more than the slot value in 2025.
Despite having the fifth-overall selection, the Pittsburgh Pirates will boast the largest bonus pool of any team in the draft. This is a result of two compensation picks within the top 60 selections, as they own the 34th overall pick in the Supplemental First Round, and the 51st overall pick, which is compensation for not signing UCLA’s Angel Cervantes a year ago. Their bonus pool comes in at $19,130,700, which usurps the previous pool record held by the Cleveland Guardians in 2024.
The Tampa Bay Rays will also best Cleveland’s 2024 pool, as they are the second team with over $19 million available at their disposal at $19,009,300. During the draft lottery, the Rays jumped from outside of the lottery to the second overall pick, plus they own the 33rd overall pick in the Supplemental First Round.
Here are the bonus pools for each organization:
2026 MLB Draft Bonus Pools
Pirates: $19,130,700
Rays: $19,009,300
White Sox: $17,592,100
Twins: $16,929,600
Cardinals: $16,612,300
Royals: $15,954,000
Braves: $15,870,800
Rockies: $15,557,600
Giants: $14,080,400
Athletics: $13,840,300
Astros: $13,712,700
Diamondbacks: $13,603,100
Orioles: $13,114,000
Guardians: $12,573,900
Nationals: $12,278,300
Marlins: $11,960,100
Angels: $11,755,400
Reds: $10,758,500
Rangers: $10,219,200
Cubs: $9,644,100
Padres: $9,479,000
Tigers: $9,165,100
Red Sox: $8,219,200
Mariners: $8,218,200
Brewers: $8,042,900
Phillies: $7,773,000
Yankees: $7,342,800
Mets: $6,730,900
Blue Jays: $5,543,100
Dodgers: $3,951,900
The five teams at the bottom of the list (Phillies, Yankees, Mets, Blue Jays, and Dodgers) all violated luxury tax thresholds, meaning their respective picks will drop 10 positions. Meanwhile, the Cardinals will boast a top-five bonus pool in the class despite not picking in the top 10.
This is because they received two Supplemental Second Round picks (68th and 72nd) in a three-team trade that sent Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners. They boast the most selections within the top 100 picks with six.
Below will be the slot values for every pick within the top 10 rounds. Any selection after the 10th round can sign for up to $150,000 without it affecting the team’s bonus pool. Teams also can’t spend more than 5% over their allotted pool, otherwise they will obtain pick penalties. To date, no team has gone over the 5% threshold.
If you’d like to see which players may be available for your team, check out our prep and college lists.
2026 MLB Draft Slot Values
First Round
1. White Sox: $11,350,600
2. Rays: $10,507,000
3. Twins: $9,740,100
4. Giants: $8,988,400
5. Pirates: $8,336,500
6. Royals: $7,746,100
7. Orioles: $7,327,200
8. Athletics: $6,982,600
9. Braves: $6,675,300
10. Rockies: $6,393,100
11. Nationals: $6,133,500
12. Angels: $5,889,300
13. Cardinals: $5,661,300
14. Marlins: $5,444,900
15. Diamondbacks: $5,241,000
16. Rangers: $5,051,900
17. Astros: $4,868,600
18. Reds: $4,695,500
19. Guardians: $4,530,500
20. Red Sox: $4,373,900
21. Padres: $4,224,700
22. Tigers: $4,082,700
23. Cubs: $3,947,600
24. Mariners: $3,818,700
25. Brewers: $3,696,000
Prospect Promotion Incentive (PPI) Picks
26. Braves: $3,578,800 (Drake Baldwin NL ROTY Winner)
27. Mets: $3,466,500 (Pick drops 10 spots due to CBA penalties)
28. Astros: $3,363,600 (Hunter Brown Top 3 Cy Young Finisher)
Supplemental First Round
29. Guardians: $3,270,200
30. Royals: $3,190,500
31. Diamondbacks: $3,118,300
32. Cardinals: $3,044,600
33. Rays: $2,970,200 (Acquired in Shane Baz trade)
34. Pirates: $2,897,400
35. Yankees: $2,826,700 (Pick drops 10 spots due to CBA penalties)
36. Phillies: $2,758,800 (Pick drops 10 spots due to CBA penalties)
37. Rockies: $2,696,700
Second Round
38. Rockies: $2,633,100
39. Blue Jays: $2,571,700 (Pick drops 10 spots due to CBA penalties)
40. Dodgers: $2,504,200 (Pick drops 10 spots due to CBA penalties)
41. White Sox: $2,446,100
42. Nationals: $2,388,800
43. Twins: $2,333,200
44. Pirates: $2,278,700
45. Angels: $2,225,800
46. Orioles: $2,181,600
47. Athletics: $2,131,300
48. Braves: $2,081,900
49. Rays: $2,033,400
50. Cardinals: $1,982,700
51. Pirates: $1,938,100 (Angel Cervantes compensation pick)
52. Marlins: $1,892,500
53. Diamondbacks: $1,848,200
54. Rangers: $1,805,300
55. Giants: $1,763,000
56. Royals: $1,721,700
57. Astros: $1,677,400
58. Reds: $1,637,700
59. Guardians: $1,598,900
60. Padres: $1,561,000
61. Tigers: $1,523,600
62. Cubs: $1,487,200
63. Yankees: $1,451,700
64. Phillies: $1,416,600
65. Mariners: $1,382,600
66. Brewers: $1,353,100
Supplemental Second Round
67. Red Sox: $1,317,300 (Acquired in Caleb Durbin/Kyle Harrison trade)
68. Cardinals: $1,285,500 (Acquired in Brendan Donovan trade)
69. Tigers: $1,254,200
70. Reds: $1,223,100
71. Marlins: $1,192,600
72. Cardinals: $1,174,300 (Acquired in Brendan Donovan trade)
73. Athletics: $1,156,400
74. Twins: $1,138,600
Free Agent Compensation
75. Cubs: $1,120,900 (Kyle Tucker/LAD signing)
Third Round
76. Rockies: $1,103,500
77. White Sox: $1,086,600
78. Nationals: $1,069,600
79. Twins: $1,052,700
80. Pirates: $1,035,700
81. Angels: $1,018,500
82. Orioles: $1,003,800
83. Athletics: $988,700
84. Braves: $973,700
85. Rays: $958,500
86. Cardinals: $943,600
87. Marlins: $929,700
88. Diamondbacks: $915,100
89. Rangers: $900,800
90. Giants: $887,000
91. Royals: $872,900
92. Mets: $859,900
93. Astros: $846,900
94. Reds: $833,800
95. Guardians: $823,800
96. Red Sox: $815,700
97. Padres: $808,100
98. Cubs: $800,000
99. Yankees: $792,300
100. Phillies: $784,400
101. Mariners: $778,200
102. Brewers: $770,600
103. Blue Jays: $762,900
Fourth Round
104. Rockies: $755,300
105. White Sox: $747,700
106. Nationals: $740,500
107. Twins: $733,100
108. Pirates: $725,900
109. Angels: $718,700
110. Orioles: $711,800
111. Athletics: $704,900
112. Braves: $697,700
113. Rays: $691,000
114. Cardinals: $684,300
115. Marlins: $677,500
116. Diamondbacks: $670,900
117. Rangers: $664,500
118. Giants: $658,100
119. Royals: $651,500
120. Mets: $645,100
121. Astros: $638,800
122. Reds: $632,500
123. Guardians: $626,500
124. Padres: $620,300
125. Tigers: $614,500
126. Cubs: $609,200
127. Yankees: $603,500
128. Phillies: $597,400
129. Mariners: $591,700
130. Brewers: $585,700
131. Blue Jays: $581,100
132. Dodgers: $575,300
Free Agent Compensation
133. Astros: $569,600 (Framber Valdez/DET signing)
134. Padres: $563,900 (Dylan Cease/TOR signing)
135. Phillies: $558,400 (Ranger Suárez/BOS signing)
Fifth Round
136. Rockies: $553,100
137. White Sox: $547,700
138. Nationals: $542,200
139. Twins: $536,900
140. Pirates: $532,000
141. Angels: $526,600
142. Orioles: $521,500
143. Athletics: $516,300
144. Braves: $511,400
145. Rays: $506,100
146. Cardinals: $501,300
147. Marlins: $496,400
148. Diamondbacks: $491,700
149. Rangers: $486,800
150. Giants: $481,800
151. Royals: $476,900
152. Mets: $472,500
153. Astros: $467,700
154. Reds: $463,200
155. Guardians: $458,500
156. Red Sox: $454,100
157. Padres: $449,500
158. Tigers: $445,200
159. Cubs: $441,300
160. Yankees: $437,200
161. Phillies: $433,200
162. Mariners: $429,100
163. Brewers: $425,400
164. Blue Jays: $421,300
Sixth Round
165. Rockies: $417,400
166. White Sox: $413,900
167. Nationals: $410,300
168. Twins: $406,800
169. Pirates: $403,500
170. Angels: $399,800
171. Orioles: $396,300
172. Athletics: $393,100
173. Braves: $389,900
174. Rays: $386,500
175. Cardinals: $383,400
176. Marlins: $380,200
177. Diamondbacks: $377,000
178. Rangers: $373,800
179. Giants: $370,600
180. Royals: $367,600
181. Mets: $364,600
182. Astros: $361,900
183. Reds: $358,900
184. Guardians: $355,700
185. Red Sox: $352,900
186. Padres: $350,100
187. Tigers: $347,300
188. Cubs: $344,400
189. Yankees: $341,800
190. Phillies: $338,800
191. Mariners: $335,900
192. Brewers: $333,200
193. Blue Jays: $330,300
Seventh Round
194. Rockies: $327,700
195. White Sox: $325,100
196. Nationals: $322,300
197. Twins: $319,600
198. Pirates: $317,100
199. Angels: $314,300
200. Orioles: $311,700
201. Athletics: $310,000
202. Braves: $307,300
203. Rays: $304,800
204. Cardinals: $302,300
205. Marlins: $299,700
206. Diamondbacks: $297,100
207. Rangers: $294,800
208. Giants: $292,300
209. Royals: $289,900
210. Mets: $287,800
211. Astros: $285,400
212. Reds: $283,000
213. Guardians: $280,900
214. Red Sox: $278,700
215. Padres: $276,400
216. Tigers: $274,300
217. Cubs: $272,000
218. Yankees: $270,000
219. Phillies: $267,800
220. Mariners: $266,100
221. Brewers: $264,100
222. Blue Jays: $262,300
223. Dodgers: $260,300
Eighth Round
224. Rockies: $258,400
225. White Sox: $256,500
226. Nationals: $254,900
227. Twins: $253,300
228. Pirates: $251,500
229. Angels: $249,300
230. Orioles: $247,900
231. Athletics: $245,800
232. Braves: $244,500
233. Rays: $242,700
234. Cardinals: $241,000
235. Marlins: $239,200
236. Diamondbacks: $237,800
237. Rangers: $236,100
238. Giants: $234,700
239. Royals: $233,400
240. Mets: $232,100
241. Astros: $231,000
242. Reds: $229,700
243. Guardians: $228,600
244. Red Sox: $227,200
245. Padres: $226,300
246. Tigers: $225,300
247. Cubs: $224,100
248. Yankees: $223,100
249. Phillies: $222,200
250. Mariners: $220,900
251. Brewers: $220,400
252. Blue Jays: $219,500
253. Dodgers: $218,500
Ninth Round
254. Rockies: $217,800
255. White Sox: $217,000
256. Nationals: $216,100
257. Twins: $215,400
258. Pirates: $214,800
259. Angels: $213,900
260. Orioles: $213,300
261. Athletics: $212,600
262. Braves: $212,000
263. Rays: $211,200
264. Cardinals: $210,600
265. Marlins: $210,200
266. Diamondbacks: $209,500
267. Rangers: $209,000
268. Giants: $208,500
269. Royals: $207,900
270. Mets: $207,200
271. Astros: $206,800
272. Reds: $206,300
273. Guardians: $205,800
274. Red Sox: $205,400
275. Padres: $205,000
276. Tigers: $204,400
277. Cubs: $204,100
278. Yankees: $203,500
279. Phillies: $202,900
280. Mariners: $202,700
281. Brewers: $202,500
282. Blue Jays: $202,100
283. Dodgers: $201,700
10th Round
284. Rockies: $201,500
285. White Sox: $200,900
286. Nationals: $200,100
287. Twins: $199,900
288. Pirates: $199,500
289. Angels: $199,200
290. Orioles: $198,900
291. Athletics: $198,600
292. Braves: $198,300
293. Rays: $197,900
294. Cardinals: $197,400
295. Marlins: $197,200
296. Diamondbacks: $196,500
297. Rangers: $196,200
298. Giants: $196,000
299. Royals: $195,600
300. Mets: $195,200
301. Astros: $195,000
302. Reds: $194,800
303. Guardians: $194,500
304. Red Sox: $194,000
305. Padres: $193,700
306. Tigers: $193,600
307. Cubs: $193,300
308. Yankees: $193,000
309. Phillies: $192,500
310. Mariners: $192,300
311. Brewers: $191,900
312. Blue Jays: $191,900
313. Dodgers: $191,900
The post 2026 MLB Draft: MLB Sets Slot Values, Bonus Pools appeared first on Just Baseball.