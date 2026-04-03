2026 MLB Draft: MLB Sets Slot Values, Bonus Pools

With the Chicago White Sox less than four months away from making their pick, Major League Baseball released the bonus pools and slot values for the 2026 MLB Draft on Wednesday.

An increase in MLB revenues have led to another increase in values, as 2026’s pick values are 2.5% higher than last year. The first-overall pick will be worth $11,350,600, the largest in the bonus pool era, which is $274,700 more than the slot value in 2025.

Despite having the fifth-overall selection, the Pittsburgh Pirates will boast the largest bonus pool of any team in the draft. This is a result of two compensation picks within the top 60 selections, as they own the 34th overall pick in the Supplemental First Round, and the 51st overall pick, which is compensation for not signing UCLA’s Angel Cervantes a year ago. Their bonus pool comes in at $19,130,700, which usurps the previous pool record held by the Cleveland Guardians in 2024.

The Tampa Bay Rays will also best Cleveland’s 2024 pool, as they are the second team with over $19 million available at their disposal at $19,009,300. During the draft lottery, the Rays jumped from outside of the lottery to the second overall pick, plus they own the 33rd overall pick in the Supplemental First Round.

Here are the bonus pools for each organization:

2026 MLB Draft Bonus Pools

Pirates: $19,130,700

Rays: $19,009,300

White Sox: $17,592,100

Twins: $16,929,600

Cardinals: $16,612,300

Royals: $15,954,000

Braves: $15,870,800

Rockies: $15,557,600

Giants: $14,080,400

Athletics: $13,840,300

Astros: $13,712,700

Diamondbacks: $13,603,100

Orioles: $13,114,000

Guardians: $12,573,900

Nationals: $12,278,300

Marlins: $11,960,100

Angels: $11,755,400

Reds: $10,758,500

Rangers: $10,219,200

Cubs: $9,644,100

Padres: $9,479,000

Tigers: $9,165,100

Red Sox: $8,219,200

Mariners: $8,218,200

Brewers: $8,042,900

Phillies: $7,773,000

Yankees: $7,342,800

Mets: $6,730,900

Blue Jays: $5,543,100

Dodgers: $3,951,900

The five teams at the bottom of the list (Phillies, Yankees, Mets, Blue Jays, and Dodgers) all violated luxury tax thresholds, meaning their respective picks will drop 10 positions. Meanwhile, the Cardinals will boast a top-five bonus pool in the class despite not picking in the top 10.

This is because they received two Supplemental Second Round picks (68th and 72nd) in a three-team trade that sent Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners. They boast the most selections within the top 100 picks with six.

Below will be the slot values for every pick within the top 10 rounds. Any selection after the 10th round can sign for up to $150,000 without it affecting the team’s bonus pool. Teams also can’t spend more than 5% over their allotted pool, otherwise they will obtain pick penalties. To date, no team has gone over the 5% threshold.

If you’d like to see which players may be available for your team, check out our prep and college lists.

2026 MLB Draft Slot Values

First Round

1. White Sox: $11,350,600

2. Rays: $10,507,000

3. Twins: $9,740,100

4. Giants: $8,988,400

5. Pirates: $8,336,500

6. Royals: $7,746,100

7. Orioles: $7,327,200

8. Athletics: $6,982,600

9. Braves: $6,675,300

10. Rockies: $6,393,100

11. Nationals: $6,133,500

12. Angels: $5,889,300

13. Cardinals: $5,661,300

14. Marlins: $5,444,900

15. Diamondbacks: $5,241,000

16. Rangers: $5,051,900

17. Astros: $4,868,600

18. Reds: $4,695,500

19. Guardians: $4,530,500

20. Red Sox: $4,373,900

21. Padres: $4,224,700

22. Tigers: $4,082,700

23. Cubs: $3,947,600

24. Mariners: $3,818,700

25. Brewers: $3,696,000

Prospect Promotion Incentive (PPI) Picks

26. Braves: $3,578,800 (Drake Baldwin NL ROTY Winner)

27. Mets: $3,466,500 (Pick drops 10 spots due to CBA penalties)

28. Astros: $3,363,600 (Hunter Brown Top 3 Cy Young Finisher)

Supplemental First Round

29. Guardians: $3,270,200

30. Royals: $3,190,500

31. Diamondbacks: $3,118,300

32. Cardinals: $3,044,600

33. Rays: $2,970,200 (Acquired in Shane Baz trade)

34. Pirates: $2,897,400

35. Yankees: $2,826,700 (Pick drops 10 spots due to CBA penalties)

36. Phillies: $2,758,800 (Pick drops 10 spots due to CBA penalties)

37. Rockies: $2,696,700

Second Round

38. Rockies: $2,633,100

39. Blue Jays: $2,571,700 (Pick drops 10 spots due to CBA penalties)

40. Dodgers: $2,504,200 (Pick drops 10 spots due to CBA penalties)

41. White Sox: $2,446,100

42. Nationals: $2,388,800

43. Twins: $2,333,200

44. Pirates: $2,278,700

45. Angels: $2,225,800

46. Orioles: $2,181,600

47. Athletics: $2,131,300

48. Braves: $2,081,900

49. Rays: $2,033,400

50. Cardinals: $1,982,700

51. Pirates: $1,938,100 (Angel Cervantes compensation pick)

52. Marlins: $1,892,500

53. Diamondbacks: $1,848,200

54. Rangers: $1,805,300

55. Giants: $1,763,000

56. Royals: $1,721,700

57. Astros: $1,677,400

58. Reds: $1,637,700

59. Guardians: $1,598,900

60. Padres: $1,561,000

61. Tigers: $1,523,600

62. Cubs: $1,487,200

63. Yankees: $1,451,700

64. Phillies: $1,416,600

65. Mariners: $1,382,600

66. Brewers: $1,353,100

Supplemental Second Round

67. Red Sox: $1,317,300 (Acquired in Caleb Durbin/Kyle Harrison trade)

68. Cardinals: $1,285,500 (Acquired in Brendan Donovan trade)

69. Tigers: $1,254,200

70. Reds: $1,223,100

71. Marlins: $1,192,600

72. Cardinals: $1,174,300 (Acquired in Brendan Donovan trade)

73. Athletics: $1,156,400

74. Twins: $1,138,600

Free Agent Compensation

75. Cubs: $1,120,900 (Kyle Tucker/LAD signing)

Third Round

76. Rockies: $1,103,500

77. White Sox: $1,086,600

78. Nationals: $1,069,600

79. Twins: $1,052,700

80. Pirates: $1,035,700

81. Angels: $1,018,500

82. Orioles: $1,003,800

83. Athletics: $988,700

84. Braves: $973,700

85. Rays: $958,500

86. Cardinals: $943,600

87. Marlins: $929,700

88. Diamondbacks: $915,100

89. Rangers: $900,800

90. Giants: $887,000

91. Royals: $872,900

92. Mets: $859,900

93. Astros: $846,900

94. Reds: $833,800

95. Guardians: $823,800

96. Red Sox: $815,700

97. Padres: $808,100

98. Cubs: $800,000

99. Yankees: $792,300

100. Phillies: $784,400

101. Mariners: $778,200

102. Brewers: $770,600

103. Blue Jays: $762,900

Fourth Round

104. Rockies: $755,300

105. White Sox: $747,700

106. Nationals: $740,500

107. Twins: $733,100

108. Pirates: $725,900

109. Angels: $718,700

110. Orioles: $711,800

111. Athletics: $704,900

112. Braves: $697,700

113. Rays: $691,000

114. Cardinals: $684,300

115. Marlins: $677,500

116. Diamondbacks: $670,900

117. Rangers: $664,500

118. Giants: $658,100

119. Royals: $651,500

120. Mets: $645,100

121. Astros: $638,800

122. Reds: $632,500

123. Guardians: $626,500

124. Padres: $620,300

125. Tigers: $614,500

126. Cubs: $609,200

127. Yankees: $603,500

128. Phillies: $597,400

129. Mariners: $591,700

130. Brewers: $585,700

131. Blue Jays: $581,100

132. Dodgers: $575,300

Free Agent Compensation

133. Astros: $569,600 (Framber Valdez/DET signing)

134. Padres: $563,900 (Dylan Cease/TOR signing)

135. Phillies: $558,400 (Ranger Suárez/BOS signing)

Fifth Round

136. Rockies: $553,100

137. White Sox: $547,700

138. Nationals: $542,200

139. Twins: $536,900

140. Pirates: $532,000

141. Angels: $526,600

142. Orioles: $521,500

143. Athletics: $516,300

144. Braves: $511,400

145. Rays: $506,100

146. Cardinals: $501,300

147. Marlins: $496,400

148. Diamondbacks: $491,700

149. Rangers: $486,800

150. Giants: $481,800

151. Royals: $476,900

152. Mets: $472,500

153. Astros: $467,700

154. Reds: $463,200

155. Guardians: $458,500

156. Red Sox: $454,100

157. Padres: $449,500

158. Tigers: $445,200

159. Cubs: $441,300

160. Yankees: $437,200

161. Phillies: $433,200

162. Mariners: $429,100

163. Brewers: $425,400

164. Blue Jays: $421,300

Sixth Round

165. Rockies: $417,400

166. White Sox: $413,900

167. Nationals: $410,300

168. Twins: $406,800

169. Pirates: $403,500

170. Angels: $399,800

171. Orioles: $396,300

172. Athletics: $393,100

173. Braves: $389,900

174. Rays: $386,500

175. Cardinals: $383,400

176. Marlins: $380,200

177. Diamondbacks: $377,000

178. Rangers: $373,800

179. Giants: $370,600

180. Royals: $367,600

181. Mets: $364,600

182. Astros: $361,900

183. Reds: $358,900

184. Guardians: $355,700

185. Red Sox: $352,900

186. Padres: $350,100

187. Tigers: $347,300

188. Cubs: $344,400

189. Yankees: $341,800

190. Phillies: $338,800

191. Mariners: $335,900

192. Brewers: $333,200

193. Blue Jays: $330,300

Seventh Round

194. Rockies: $327,700

195. White Sox: $325,100

196. Nationals: $322,300

197. Twins: $319,600

198. Pirates: $317,100

199. Angels: $314,300

200. Orioles: $311,700

201. Athletics: $310,000

202. Braves: $307,300

203. Rays: $304,800

204. Cardinals: $302,300

205. Marlins: $299,700

206. Diamondbacks: $297,100

207. Rangers: $294,800

208. Giants: $292,300

209. Royals: $289,900

210. Mets: $287,800

211. Astros: $285,400

212. Reds: $283,000

213. Guardians: $280,900

214. Red Sox: $278,700

215. Padres: $276,400

216. Tigers: $274,300

217. Cubs: $272,000

218. Yankees: $270,000

219. Phillies: $267,800

220. Mariners: $266,100

221. Brewers: $264,100

222. Blue Jays: $262,300

223. Dodgers: $260,300

Eighth Round

224. Rockies: $258,400

225. White Sox: $256,500

226. Nationals: $254,900

227. Twins: $253,300

228. Pirates: $251,500

229. Angels: $249,300

230. Orioles: $247,900

231. Athletics: $245,800

232. Braves: $244,500

233. Rays: $242,700

234. Cardinals: $241,000

235. Marlins: $239,200

236. Diamondbacks: $237,800

237. Rangers: $236,100

238. Giants: $234,700

239. Royals: $233,400

240. Mets: $232,100

241. Astros: $231,000

242. Reds: $229,700

243. Guardians: $228,600

244. Red Sox: $227,200

245. Padres: $226,300

246. Tigers: $225,300

247. Cubs: $224,100

248. Yankees: $223,100

249. Phillies: $222,200

250. Mariners: $220,900

251. Brewers: $220,400

252. Blue Jays: $219,500

253. Dodgers: $218,500

Ninth Round

254. Rockies: $217,800

255. White Sox: $217,000

256. Nationals: $216,100

257. Twins: $215,400

258. Pirates: $214,800

259. Angels: $213,900

260. Orioles: $213,300

261. Athletics: $212,600

262. Braves: $212,000

263. Rays: $211,200

264. Cardinals: $210,600

265. Marlins: $210,200

266. Diamondbacks: $209,500

267. Rangers: $209,000

268. Giants: $208,500

269. Royals: $207,900

270. Mets: $207,200

271. Astros: $206,800

272. Reds: $206,300

273. Guardians: $205,800

274. Red Sox: $205,400

275. Padres: $205,000

276. Tigers: $204,400

277. Cubs: $204,100

278. Yankees: $203,500

279. Phillies: $202,900

280. Mariners: $202,700

281. Brewers: $202,500

282. Blue Jays: $202,100

283. Dodgers: $201,700

10th Round

284. Rockies: $201,500

285. White Sox: $200,900

286. Nationals: $200,100

287. Twins: $199,900

288. Pirates: $199,500

289. Angels: $199,200

290. Orioles: $198,900

291. Athletics: $198,600

292. Braves: $198,300

293. Rays: $197,900

294. Cardinals: $197,400

295. Marlins: $197,200

296. Diamondbacks: $196,500

297. Rangers: $196,200

298. Giants: $196,000

299. Royals: $195,600

300. Mets: $195,200

301. Astros: $195,000

302. Reds: $194,800

303. Guardians: $194,500

304. Red Sox: $194,000

305. Padres: $193,700

306. Tigers: $193,600

307. Cubs: $193,300

308. Yankees: $193,000

309. Phillies: $192,500

310. Mariners: $192,300

311. Brewers: $191,900

312. Blue Jays: $191,900

313. Dodgers: $191,900

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