2026 Tampa Bay Rays Betting Preview: Win Totals, Awards, and Longshot Sprinkles

After finishing with sub-.500 winning percentages in both 2024 and 2025, the Tampa Bay Rays are looking to improve in what is widely projected to be a down 2026 season.

This winter was filled with a flurry of moves, and the Rays are definitely bringing a new squad look as they return to Tropicana Field this year.

With additions of Cedric Mullins, Jake Fraley, and Gavin Lux to headline the position player group changes, this new look Rays offense, combined with already established stars, could have sneaky upside that may be sought after, especially come trade deadline.

Shifting towards the pitching staff, long-time closer Pete Fairbanks departed in free agency for Miami, but acquired at last year’s trade deadline, Griffin Jax should smoothly transition into the closer role, especially after looking sharp for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

The starting staff might be the most exciting part of this team in 2026, bolstered by additions of Nick Martinez and Steven Matz to the back-end of the rotation. Neither of these players, however, is more intriguing than Shane McClanahan, who hasn’t appeared in a Major League game since 2023 and projects to be healthy coming into opening day.

Ultimately, as we explore the betting menu for the Rays in 2026, there are ample futures to choose from that could prove valuable as the season unfolds.

All odds listed come from BetMGM. If you want to sign up, you can do so through this link to receive a first bet offer where new users can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

Win Total – Over/Under

TBR Over/Under: 77.5 wins (+100/-120)

Even though you could argue Tampa saw their roster improve this offseason, BetMGM has shaved off three full wins from their projected total in 2025, which sat at 80.5.

This is due to a multitude of factors, but an overarching reason would be the sheer strength of the American League East division, which could potentially boast four playoff teams.

Tampa Bay Rays American League East Division Odds: +2500

There are seasons where the Rays seem bound to make noise in the AL East, but 2026 doesn’t map out to be one.

At a distant longshot of +2500, the Rays bring up the rear in the odds to win the American League East division which is loaded as we know. The next closest team in the AL East is Baltimore at +425.

Can Tampa Bay Win the American League Pennant?

Tampa Bay Rays American League Winner: +4000

Realistically, it would likely take a miracle for the Tampa Bay Rays to win the AL Pennant in 2026.

Only two teams in the AL have worse odds to win the pennant, that being the Los Angeles Angels at +10000 and the Chicago White Sox rounding it out at +15000.

The Minnesota Twins and the Athletics also find themselves at +4000 with the Rays to win the American League.

Are the Rays Worth the Longshot World Series Sprinkle?

Tampa Bay Rays World Series Winner: +10000

If you are looking for a fairy tale story to get behind, it doesn’t get much better than this.

At +10000, only five teams in all of Major League Baseball have worse odds to win the World Series in 2026.

I’d like to point to the Toronto Blue Jays’ 2025 season as Exhibit A of a team drastically outperforming their preseason projections and making it all the way to the World Series. In 2024, the Jays finished 14 games under .500 and dead last in the AL East.

Coming into 2025, BetMGM put the Blue Jays’ win total line at 78.5, and they crushed this line, winning 94 games and the division to go along with it. Although the roster compositions for these two teams are definitely different, the scenarios they find/found themselves in are eerily similar.

Breakout Star Destined for MVP at 23 Years Old?

Junior Caminero American League MVP Winner: +2500

This is a Rays longshot future I could get behind. Caminero finds himself with the sixth-best odds to win the AL MVP in 2026 at +2500, tied with the newest Baltimore Oriole, Pete Alonso.

If you watched this year’s World Baseball Classic, Caminero was a staple in an absolutely loaded Dominican Republic lineup that also featured All-Stars Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr., and more.

Needless to say, the upside potential is there, as the advanced batted ball data would indicate that the level of production he displayed in 2025 should be sustainable. If the glove work at third base can improve, with consistent results at the plate, Caminero can really take leaps in this award race, even if he doesn’t win the AL MVP this year.

Two Rays with American League Cy Young Potential:

Shane McClanahan AL Cy Young Winner: +6600

Drew Rasmussen AL Cy Young Winner: +8000

The Rays have two players who both present very similar cases for Cy Young in 2026, which extends beyond their individual on-field performances.

Rasmussen and McClanahan are no newcomers to the injury bug; neither has pitched more than 180 innings in a single season once in their careers.

However, when they are healthy, both players have proved they can get big league hitters out at an extremely effective rate.

Sleeper American League Rookie of the Year Pick?

Carson Williams AL ROTY Winner: +3000

Just Baseball’s No. 2 prospect in the Rays organization should finally get an opportunity to start with the big league team even after being sent down to Triple-A, since Taylor Walls will begin the season on the injured list.

With nobody currently in the organization blocking him, Williams should see an extended run at shortstop to start the year while Walls recovers, and could potentially grab a firm hold of the job moving forward. If Williams can perform well, Walls isn’t guaranteed a job once he returns.

Williams, a former first-round pick, is just 22 years old and could form a tantalizing left side of the infield duo with that Caminero guy.

Where Should We Zero in on a Rays Future Bet?

Shane McClanahan AL Cy Young Winner: +6600 ✅

I know this seems crazy. McClanahan hasn’t pitched in Major League Baseball since 2023, I get it.

But, at this listed price, and given the southpaw’s supreme upside, we all know he has it might be worth the small risk.

The two-time All -Star finished sixth in the Cy Young voting in 2022, and flashed elite peripherals during that year. With his 2023 season also cut short, who’s to say McClanahan can’t rebound to the dominant self he was in his last healthy campaign.

I like the sprinkle here on a low-risk, high-reward future. Other Rays future bets seem either so unlikely they aren’t worth dabbling, or not worthy enough of taking based on the risk compared to the low payout if it cashes.

The post Tampa Bay Rays Betting Preview for 2026 appeared first on Just Baseball.