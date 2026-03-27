Why Yordan Alvarez’s 2026 Health is the Astros’ Ultimate “Make or Break” Factor

Yordan Alvarez is undoubtedly the top hitter in the Houston Astros‘ lineup and one of the best left-handed hitters in Major League Baseball today.

That’s been backed up by his recent production, but the problem is he’s not always on the field.

Alvarez’s biggest hole is his lack of availability, as the Cuban slugger has only played over 135 or more games three times in his career. Those years were 2021, 2022 and 2024. He also played 87 games in 2019 after debuting in early June.

Alvarez was held to 48 games last season, missing time with a fractured right hand and a severe ankle sprain. He started slow, but went bananas in his 19 games between returning from the fractured hand and going down with the ankle sprain, slashing .369/.462/.569 with three home runs and nine RBI.

Alvarez’s best showing to this point was his 135-game 2022 season, in which he sported a 185 wRC+ with 37 homers, 97 RBI, an 18.9% K%, 13.9% BB%, and 6.4 fWAR. This, of course, culminated in a third-place finish in AL MVP voting for the slugger.

He’s also had three other seasons with a wRC+ at 170 or higher, and a few memorable postseason moments (sorry, Robbie Ray).

The best hitter on the team is usually a determining factor in the team’s success, but the struggles without him in the lineup last year could be amplified if Alvarez goes down in 2026.

Yordan Alvarez Is Completely Irreplaceable

The only player in baseball right now who could “replace” Alvarez’s impact and aura in a lineup is Shohei Ohtani, and he’s pretty secure with the Dodgers at the moment. Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Isaac Paredes and Yainer Diaz are all good hitters, but not anywhere near Alvarez’s level of skill.

Jeremy Peña and Zach Dezenzo are already injured, trimming away at Houston’s position player depth. That leaves the current outfield situation at Jake Meyers, Joey Loperfido, Cam Smith and Zach Cole, and it’s likely Houston manager Joe Espada will do everything in his power to make Alvarez’s glove collect some additional dust this season.

The Astros’ projected infield depth to start the season is Nick Allen and Brice Matthews, with César Salazar serving as the backup catcher.

In theory, one of the outfielders could fill in at DH if Alvarez gets hurt again, but that’s a monumental drop off. Meyers is a glove-first center fielder, Loperfido has been sheltered from lefties and gotten limited runway in his big league career thus far, Smith had an up-and-down rookie year, and Cole is a boom-or-bust righty masher who will more than likely sport a K% above 30%.

If the slugger were to go down again, the Astros would likely hope it times up well with Peña’s return from a fractured right ring finger he suffered on March 4. In that scenario, Houston can let Peña man shortstop again, while Altuve, Correa, and Paredes can rotate through the DH spot.

The next guys up for a spot on the Houston roster appear to be Taylor Trammell, Shay Whitcomb and Cavan Biggio, all of whom have struggled to find consistent success in the bigs, let alone replace one of the best hitters in baseball.

Pitcher Injuries Put Extra Pressure on the Offense

Outside of his difficulty to replace on a relatively thin Astros depth chart, Houston’s offense might have to really shine if the pitching staff begins to falter.

There are plenty of question marks in the rotation, from Tatsuya Imai’s first year stateside, to Hunter Brown’s first year as the lone ace, to Cristian Javier’s return from injury, to Lance McCullers’ health status, to Mike Burrows’ first full season as a major leaguer.

Then you can throw in Josh Hader’s injury and a bullpen headlined by Bryan Abreu and Bryan King, but followed up by Enyel de los Santos, Ryan Weiss, Kai-Wei Teng, Steven Okert, Christian Roa and Roddery Muñoz.

This Houston pitching staff could be very good if a few starters hit on their upside or return to form, Hader gets back from his biceps inflammation relatively quickly, and a couple of relievers pop.

The Astros’ lineup, and more directly Alvarez, could be asked to do a lot of heavy lifting to keep the team in the AL West or AL Wild Card race.

But there’s never a good time for a top-10 hitter in baseball to get hurt, and Alvarez being on the field is critical. Even with that, he got off to a slow start before breaking his hand in 2025.

He was limited to an 81wRC+ with three home runs, 18 RBI and a .219 batting average. Things obviously got better after the return, but that’s a month of out-of-character, below league-average performance from a player known for terrorizing every pitcher he faces.

There’s no reason to expect Alvarez to continue those struggles, but his presence and performance will likely be huge this year for an Astros team looking to regain its spot atop the AL West.

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