5 Pirates Prospects Who Impressed in the Spring Breakout Game

Ever since MLB implemented the Spring Breakout game back in 2024, this event has provided some very exciting views into the sport’s top prospects. Especially for the Pittsburgh Pirates, this game has served as an outlet to showcase their young stars on all sides of the ball.

For example, one of the biggest moments from the Spring Breakout in its entirety was when Paul Skenes and Jackson Holliday faced off during the 2024 edition of this game. At the time, this was the top pitching prospect against the sport’s best hitting prospect, creating a true must-see moment.

This year, the Pirates’ Spring Breakout game against the Detroit Tigers brought even more fun moments and a look into the bright future that’s on the way to Pittsburgh. From the professional debut of Seth Hernandez to a towering home run hit by Tony Blanco Jr., this game truly had it all.

Let’s take a closer look at the prospects who impressed the most during this contest, and what we learned from each of their individual performances.

Seth Hernandez, RHP

After being selected sixth overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in last year’s draft, the baseball world has been waiting to see him make his first professional outing. Hernandez featured arguably the most refined arsenal we’ve seen from a high school pitching prospect since Jackson Jobe in 2021, which made his debut even more anticipated.

Little did fans know, his professional debut would come on one of the biggest stages: the Spring Breakout game.

Getting the nod to start this game, Hernandez aimed to put his best foot forward and make a strong first impression. He did all of that and more, as his performance was one of the highlights of this year’s games.

Seth Hernandez gets his first strikeout on this absolutely ridiculous sequence to Jack Penney. The stuff is off the charts. What a showing for the 19-year-old! pic.twitter.com/FcmujMvlan — Jay Staph (@jmstaph24) March 20, 2026

The first pitch he threw was a 102.1 MPH fastball that received a hilarious reaction from Just Baseball’s No. 10 prospect, Max Clark. Hernandez proceeded to touch triple digits 11 times throughout his outing, notching his first professional strikeout along the way. It was an impressive showing, to say the least, especially considering that Hernandez is still just 19 years old.

Tony Blanco Jr., 1B

After surpassing the 120 MPH exit velocity threshold multiple times during the 2025 regular season, Tony Blanco Jr. has been an interesting name in the prospect world. On one hand, he features elite power that few in the sport possess at any level, but on the other hand, he struggles to make consistent contact at the dish.

During the Spring Breakout game, Blanco put these discussions aside with a towering, 411-foot grand slam. This homer left his bat at 106.6 MPH, making it the second-hardest hit of the game. Blanco proceeded to round the bases while fired up, as the team combined to put up an eight-spot in this inning.

After an impressive 28-game showing in Low-A last year, Blanco will likely return to the level to begin the 2026 season. If he’s able to ride the momentum of this grand slam and continue adjusting his approach at the dish, he could quickly become one of the most feared power threats in the minor leagues.

Khristian Curtis, RHP

After a very strong regular season in 2025, Khristian Curtis is a name that’s generated a sizable amount of buzz this offseason for the Pirates. With an exciting arsenal, headlined by multiple plus offerings, Curtis has quickly become a very interesting pitcher in the system. During the breakout game, he had his arsenal on full display.

Khristian Curtis continues to look really strong this spring. He racked up two Ks and showcased some nasty stuff during his inning in the breakout game. Get used to this ladies and gentleman, Curtis is legit! pic.twitter.com/9eiskeSpQK — Jay Staph (@jmstaph24) March 21, 2026

Curtis allowed one earned run across two innings, notching three strikeouts and walking just one batter by the end of his outing. Out of the nine pitchers to appear for the Pirates in this game, Curtis was the only arm to throw more than two innings.

What stood out the most about this outing was Curtis’ raw stuff, which looked quite good in front of Statcast. His fastball touched 20 inches of vertical break, a number usually only exceeded by the most elite heaters the game has to offer.

Overall, this game was a very strong showing for Curtis. He’ll now likely head to Double-A, where he looks to continue rising through the Pirates system as the year progresses.

Brandan Bidois

Last season, across multiple levels, right-hander Brandan Bidois had one of the best reliever seasons in years. The Australian never allowed a home run during his 61 innings, and even had a streak where he went over a month-and-a-half without even allowing a hit.

Bidois carried this momentum into the Spring Breakout game, where he slammed the door for the Pirates out of the bullpen. He struck out two batters during his one inning of work, nearly touching 98 MPH on his fastball. Not only this, but Bidois’ heater also touched 23 inches of vertical break, a truly impressive mark.

Although he didn’t end up making the Opening Day roster, Bidois will likely be one of the first arms up for the Pirates this season. When Bidois eventually debuts, he’s going to be quite fun to watch throw.

Easton Carmichael

Last year, the Pirates entered the MLB Draft looking to address multiple holes in their system and continue to build valuable depth at multiple positions. One of the areas they focused on heavily was the catcher position, as they took Easton Carmichael with their third-round pick. During the Spring Breakout game, Carmichael showcased exactly what the Pirates saw in him.

Carmichael joined Blanco as the only players to leave the yard during this contest. Carmichael’s home run was no cheap shot, either, as it traveled 408 feet at 104.5 MPH off the bat. Also, he was one of just two Pirates to record multiple hits in this game.

With the Pirates’ current catching depth, Carmichael is a name that could move quickly through the minor leagues later this year. He skipped Low-A and made his professional debut at High-A, and it’s very possible that he could reach the upper minors with a strong regular season showing.

The post Pirates Prospects Who Impressed in the Spring Breakout Game appeared first on Just Baseball.