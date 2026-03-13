5 Takeaways From Japan’s Performance in the WBC So Far

The Tokyo Pool of the 2026 World Baseball Classic has concluded, with Samurai Japan taking the top seed, while Korea narrowly advanced in second place via a tiebreaker over Australia and Chinese Taipei.

The results themselves are not particularly surprising. As many predicted, Japan went undefeated, but it didn’t come easily. They opened the tournament with a dominant 13-0 mercy-rule victory over Chinese Taipei, but trailed against both Korea and Australia at different points before ultimately prevailing 8-6 and 4-3, respectively.

Having already clinched a quarterfinal berth, Japan then took care of business against Czechia, 9-0, while resting most of its superstars in what was essentially a tune-up game before heading to Miami.

Japan is set to play Pool D runner-up Venezuela on Saturday, March 14, in what will be one of their biggest tests in WBC history.

What have we learned about the defending WBC champions so far? Here are five key takeaways about Japan from the team’s play in Pool C.

Japan scored 34 runs in four games, batting .301/.442/.545 with eight home runs as a team. Yet what stood out was that 19 of those runs came in just two innings. They put up 10 in the second inning of the opener against Chinese Taipei — a new WBC record — and nearly did it again with a nine-run eighth against Czechia.

At times, however, the offense took a while to get going. Japan was held scoreless into the late innings against both Australia and Czechia before finally breaking through. They also wasted some key opportunities, such as when Shugo Maki was picked off second base by catcher Robbie Perkins while Shohei Ohtani was at the plate with the bases loaded.

While the lineup is built around sluggers like Ohtani and Seiya Suzuki at the top of the order, manager Hirokazu Ibata has also shown a willingness to pick his spots for small ball.

He had a tendency to bunt and steal bases in close contests in past tournaments, like the 2023 Asia Professional Baseball Championship and the 2024 Premier12, and that approach surfaced again in this WBC. Most notably, Sosuke Genda laid down a sacrifice bunt in the seventh inning of a 6-6 tie against Korea to set up pinch-hitter Teruaki Sato.

While the starting lineup is not particularly speed-oriented, Ibata has frequently turned to the lightning-fast Ukyo Shuto as a pinch-runner. Shuto went 3-for-3 on stolen base attempts and stayed in to play center field in all four games. If the game is close, expect Japan to lean on some of its traditional elements and play relatively conservatively.

Atsuki Taneichi Is a High-Leverage Monster

When Japan first announced its roster in January, the pitching staff consisted of nine starting pitchers and five relievers based on their roles in 2025.

But, after Kaima Taira, Daichi Ishii, and Yuki Matsui withdrew from the team due to injuries, Ibata called up Shoma Fujihira, Chihiro Sumida, and Yumeto Kanemaru. With Fujihira the only reliever among that group, the staff became heavily starter-oriented, meaning several pitchers would need to work in unfamiliar roles.

Among them, Atsuki Taneichi — and to a lesser extent, Koki Kitayama — have been tasked with handling high-leverage situations.

Taneichi was one of the top starters in Nippon Professional Baseball with the Chiba Lotte Marines last season, leading the league with a 32.8% strikeout rate after the All-Star break. Overall, he finished the year with a 117 ERA+ and 16.7 K-BB% over 160 ⅔ innings.

His stuff plays up even more in relief, with his average velocity jumping from around 93 mph as a starter to over 96 mph out of the bullpen. His splitter, which sits around 90 mph, also shows devastating separation from the fastball as a swing-and-miss weapon.

He’s made two perfect appearances so far and struck out five batters, including top hitters like Hyeseong Kim, Do Yeong Kim, and Jahmai Jones.

Taisei will continue to factor into the late innings, and it’s also plausible that newly signed Houston Astros pitcher Tatsuya Imai could be added for the knockout rounds from the designated pitcher pool to be used in relief.

But Ibata will surely lean on Taneichi in big spots, as he’s emerged as a true X-factor out of Japan’s bullpen.

Masataka Yoshida Always Performs on the World Stage

Masataka Yoshida is a somewhat polarizing player and hasn’t exactly lived up to the five-year, $90 million deal he signed with the Boston Red Sox in 2023. He’s dealt with multiple injuries over the past few seasons, and his defensive limitations in the outfield have made him fairly one-dimensional.

Still, as a pure bat, Yoshida remains productive. The 32-year-old owns a career 109 wRC+ in MLB and was one of the best hitters of his generation in NPB from 2016 to 2022, posting a 176 wRC+.

He was named to the 2023 WBC All-World Team and delivered one of the tournament’s most memorable moments with a clutch, game-tying three-run home run in the seventh inning of the semifinals against Mexico.

This time, Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami was projected to hit cleanup for Japan, but Ibata instead opted to place Yoshida in that spot — the same position he held in the knockout rounds of the 2023 WBC.

So far, “Macho Man” has come through in a massive way, slashing .500/.571/1.083 in four games with two homers, including a go-ahead two-run blast in the seventh inning against Australia. He’ll continue to be one of the focal points of Japan’s deep lineup.

Seiya Suzuki isn’t Comfortable in Center Field, but that’s (Probably) okay.

Going into camp, Japan was noticeably thin in center, with Ukyo Shuto as the only true center fielder after Lars Nootbaar was unable to participate in the WBC due to a heel injury. Rising star Shota Morishita had prior experience there and seemed like a natural candidate to take over, given his youth and athleticism.

However, when Suzuki began getting reps at center field with the Chicago Cubs during spring training, it became clear he would be the one to handle the position, despite having only one professional start there.

In his limited opportunities defensively, Suzuki has unsurprisingly not looked particularly rangy or comfortable. But it hasn’t really mattered, as he’s more than made up for it at the plate, slashing .333/.571/1.000 with two home runs so far in the tournament.

It could become more of an issue in the knockout stages, but late in games, Ibata calls on Shuto to take over in center while Suzuki shifts to right, meaning the 31-year-old slugger just needs to not get exposed and be somewhat competent until the late innings.

Sosuke Genda Is the Shortstop…Still

For years, Japanese fans speculated about who would succeed Sosuke Genda at shortstop in the WBC. Genda was Japan’s starter in 2023, replacing future Hall of Famer Hayato Sakamoto, who elected not to participate. Genda delivered many memorable moments and even played through a broken pinky finger.

In recent competitions, however, Ibata had experimented with several younger options, including Kotaro Kurebayashi, Isami Nomura, and Itsuki Murabayashi. Coming off a career-worst hitting season — and an off-the-field scandal in 2024 — it seemed like Genda’s time as the national team shortstop might be coming to an end.

Instead, Ibata called up Genda alongside Kaito Kozono, the reigning Central League batting champion but a much weaker fielder, for the tournament. Ultimately, Ibata did not trust Kozono’s glove enough and reinstated Genda as the primary starter.

The 33-year-old veteran has overperformed offensively thus far, going 4-for-7 with three walks and four RBI in pool play. Compared to global stars like Bobby Witt Jr. or Gerardo Perdomo, Genda isn’t flashy and doesn’t offer any pop.

That said, they likely have enough firepower elsewhere in the lineup, and the defensive stability he provides will continue to benefit the Samurai.

