Forecasting Trey Yesavage’s 2026 Workload: The Blue Jays’ Blueprint

Trey Yesavage‘s first season in professional baseball will go down in the history books.

It started in Low-A with the Dunedin Blue Jays, where he made seven starts before getting promoted to High-A Vancouver. Once there, Yesavage only made an additional four starts before getting bumped to Double-A New Hampshire.

From there, Yesavage appeared in an additional eight games, seven of which he started and one coming out of the bullpen. He then wound up in Triple-A Buffalo, where he made an additional four starts and pitched out of the bullpen twice.

That’s as good a start to a pro career as you can have, right? Jumping four levels and putting yourself on the doorstep of the majors doesn’t happen very often.

Well, the story didn’t end in Triple-A for Yesavage.

He received a call-up to the Toronto Blue Jays on September 15 and made his first MLB start later that week against the Tampa Bay Rays. He wound up making two more starts before the regular season came to an end, and once the calendar flipped to October, Yesavage stamped his name in history.

All told, the former East Carolina ace ended up logging 139.2 innings in 2025, a number I’m sure Blue Jays brass didn’t think he’d come close to hitting. But circumstances dictated it, and Yesavage was the Blue Jays’ most dominant starter in October — the Blue Jays just let the big dog eat, so to speak.

The aftershocks of all those innings will be felt in the first half of 2026, as the Blue Jays have already stated that they plan to heavily shelter Yesavage’s innings in the early going. In all likelihood, the Jays will pair him with a piggyback starter (likely Eric Lauer) and have him build up his pitch count and innings in a deliberate fashion as the season goes on.

What his build-up looks like is still to be determined. The Blue Jays did set a blueprint with how they handled Yesavage throughout the minor leagues last year, though, and something similar could be in store in 2026 as well. What exactly does that look like? Let’s dive in.

The Blueprint

Let’s start here. The first eleven starts Yesavage made in 2025 were piggyback-style starts with another highly touted pitching prospect in the system, in Gage Stanifer. That’s something the Blue Jays intend to do again to begin this year, as Yesavage will likely work in tandem with Lauer to start the year.

In the eleven starts Yesavage made with Stanifer backing him up, six were under five innings pitched, four were five innings flat, and just one got through the sixth. The unfortunate part of evaluating these innings is that we don’t have exact pitch counts for the High-A starts because there’s no Statcast in any of the ballparks.

Once Yesavage was promoted to Double-A New Hampshire, he no longer had Stanifer with him. His pitch counts rose in New Hampshire from what I could gather, but his efficiency decreased, which led to shorter outings.

With that in mind, the Blue Jays are likely to be strategic with how they deploy the right-hander in the middle months once (knock on wood) Shane Bieber returns. There will likely be stretches where the Blue Jays skip Yesavage’s turn through the rotation and just have him throw bullpens on the side in a controlled environment.

There will be times early on in the year when Yesavage gets hooked from a game in the fourth inning while he’s absolutely shoving, and some portion of the Blue Jays fanbase will be all up and arms about John Schneider “over managing” again. Just remember, this was always the plan going in, and they’re not going to deviate from it, no matter the circumstances.

Why is that? Because the end goal is for Yesavage to be a full-throttle option for this team from September through the Postseason, much like he was in 2025. Having logged 139 innings this past season, a modest jump into the 160-inning range is likely the target for 2026, which, as mentioned, will require strategic maneuvering.

What Do the Projections Say?

The consensus seems to be that Yesavage lands in that 135-inning range, with Steamer being the most optimistic model and ZiPS being the most conservative.

The important caveat to remember is that these projections are only regular-season based; any potential postseason innings aren’t baked into the final total.

Knowing that information makes these projections more palatable, because if you factor in another potential 15-20 innings in October, that would push Yesavage’s total innings into the 155 range. That is exactly where the Blue Jays would like him to be in his official rookie campaign.

One thing the Blue Jays have done extremely well at the major-league level over the past few years is keep their starters healthy. Yes, some of that has to do with the personnel they brought in, targeting rubber-arm, innings-munching starters, but they’ve also known when to taper down workloads.

Blue Jays fans should expect nothing different from how they handle Yesavage this season.

Final thoughts

I know sports fans are conditioned to be fully in the moment when it comes to their teams. Looking a few months ahead is not something people like to do, let alone a few years. That’s the job of the people running these franchises. They’re trained to think in three-to-five-year intervals. Imagine and plan for any scenario, good and bad.

This is the case with Trey Yesavage. I understand people are going to be frustrated when he’s inevitably pulled early from a game in which he’s dealing. It’s going to happen, and in that moment, it stinks, but it’s in the best interest of all involved.

The Blue Jays want Trey Yesavage pitching in the big games — full throttle, no strings attached. For that to happen, they are going to have to rein him in for the first couple of months. It’s going to be frustrating and annoying. But the potential payoff is a replay of what transpired in

The post Forecasting Trey Yesavage’s Workload for 2026 appeared first on Just Baseball.