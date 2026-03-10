Seth Hernandez 2026 Outlook: Pirates’ Elite Pitching Prospect Debut

For any young prospect, making a professional debut can be a nerve-racking experience. The shift from amateur stardom to the daily grind of professional baseball brings bigger expectations, physical demands, and the pressure of proving you belong. Especially for higher-level prospects, the transition into the minor leagues comes with an even brighter spotlight.

In Seth Hernandez‘s case, that moment is right around the corner.

After being hailed as the best prep pitching prospect since Jackson Jobe, he had a legitimate argument to be considered the best arm in last year’s class. Once draft day rolled around, he’d end up being selected sixth overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing him to land with an organization that can truly maximize his strengths.

Once he signed his professional contract, Hernandez spent the rest of the 2025 season acclimating to the organization without appearing in affiliated games. However, with spring training now underway, this is about to change within the coming weeks, and he’s ready to meet the moment.

Seth Hernandez Is Ready to Meet the Challenge

For a player of Hernandez’s caliber, adjusting to the minor leagues will be less about producing on the field and more about learning how to act like a professional while doing so.

That’s something the coaching staff has already emphasized to the 19-year-old early in camp. “I think it’s just being mature,” Hernandez said. “Obviously, I’m still young, so I still have a lot of energy, but you’ve got to learn how to be mature in the clubhouse and respect everybody.”

But the adjustment to the minor leagues goes beyond simply navigating a clubhouse.

In Hernandez’s case, the biggest learning curve will be handling the length and physical demands of a full professional season — something that no high school schedule can truly replicate. Nothing quite compares to the dog days of summer besides the real experience.

“I think just experiencing it,” Hernandez said regarding what he’s looking forward to in 2026. “Seeing how I need to take care of my body throughout a full season. Obviously, I’m a high schooler, so it’s going to take a little bit for me to learn that, but I think I’m going to adapt well.”

Although the Pirates’ minor-league camp just started earlier this week, Hernandez’s preparations have not just begun. “Officially started yesterday, but I’ve been here for a while. Threw a couple lives, everything’s going well, so I’m feeling good.”

While the learning curve may be steep at first, Hernandez isn’t entering the professional scene without the weapons to support his maturity.

During his time with the loaded Corona High School team that produced three first-round picks in 2025, Hernandez showcased some electric stuff on the bump.

Just Baseball’s No. 49 prospect is best known for his four-seam fastball, which has touched triple-digits numerous times throughout his amateur career. His heater routinely sits in the upper-90s, potentially projecting to touch 100 more often once he fills out fully.

While it’s easy to get excited about a teenager throwing 100-mph heaters, his real value is with his changeup.

Prior to the 2025 MLB Draft, we here at Just Baseball hailed his changeup as the best pitch of its type in the class, and the rest of the industry agreed. He throws it in the low-80s with tons of vertical drop, missing the bats of both righties and lefties.

Hernandez is far from a two-pitch pitcher, as he possesses a great curveball that may be the most underrated piece of his arsenal. It sits in the high-70s with tons of drop, allowing it to serve as a far different look from the rest of his repertoire.

He’s often toyed with a harder slider, a pitch the Pirates have done well developing with their prep arms in the past. Most notably, Bubba Chandler threw a pitch very similar to Hernandez’s, and this quickly became a key offering that helped him shoot through the minor leagues in no time.

Of course, with Hernandez still being just 19 years old, he’s far from a complete product. His command, for example, showed its weaknesses during his time in high school, but his velocity and raw stuff should allow him to have an easier time while he refines his game in the lower levels.

Hernandez’s first professional season will be less about immediately dominating and more about building the foundation that could eventually carry him to the big leagues. Developing routines, keeping an eye on his workload, and continuing to refine his arsenal will all be key factors to the 2026 campaign.

At the moment, though, the focus is straightforward. After months of waiting since he was selected sixth overall on draft day, Hernandez is finally on the cusp of his first professional innings. He’s ready to experience everything that comes with them.

