MLB Draft:19 Top Prospects at Live Like Lou College Baseball Classic

Cal Scolari, RHP, Oregon

The middle round projections for Scolari this year are looking like they might have been conservative estimates.

Despite a high-powered lineup from Vanderbilt, they were unable to do anything on Sunday until Scolari left the mound. Through six shutout innings, Scolari notched eight strikeouts and only two walks, threw fastballs that hit as high as 98 on the radar gun, and rarely found himself in bad positions.

He was an easy pick for the All-Tournament Team starter as a result of the incredible performance.

The UC San Diego transfer has torn it up to start the season, and the possibility is there for him to break into the third round, if not higher.