MLB Draft:19 Top Prospects at Live Like Lou College Baseball Classic

While playing behind one of the better catchers in the nation in Mabeus can be a challenge, Jaksa made the most of his brief playing time this weekend.
He got the start over Mabeus on Saturday against UC Irvine, and he was serviceable in that regard. Jaksa showed some impressive speed for a catcher on an infield single, and his command behind home plate kept opposing baserunners honest.
Despite being more of a utility player who can stay at the corners, he was never tested in that area, so his defensive versatility was not quite on display.
It is unclear what Jaksa’s ultimate professional position is going to be, but he has a window to figure that out, given his first year of eligibility is 2028.