Dodgers Notebook: Roberts Managing Ohtani, Tucker Returns

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Spring training always carries a lighter tone, but inside the Dodgers clubhouse the energy has been a little different this year. Manager Dave Roberts said the biggest takeaway early in camp isn’t just performance — it’s the connection among the players.

The Dodgers have spent much of camp keeping things loose, mixing competition with a sense of camaraderie that Roberts believes matters over a 162-game season.

Knack makes third spring start

Right-hander Landon Knack made his third start of the spring Saturday night at Camelback Ranch against the Colorado Rockies. Pregame, Roberts said the plan was for Knack to throw roughly two to three innings depending on efficiency. The outing began with immediate traffic. Knack issued a full-count walk to Jake McCarthy to open the first inning, and later allowed a sacrifice fly to Hunter Goodman as Colorado took a 1–0 lead.

“I do think when he is convicted in his throw, got the command locked in as far as height, he’s a much effective pitcher,” Roberts said.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Landon Knack against the Los Angeles Angels during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale.

Knack settled in after the opening inning, working a clean second. The Rockies added another run in the third on a sacrifice fly from McCarthy.

His final line: three innings, one hit, two runs and one walk.

“He’s got three, four pitches that can get major league hitters out,” Roberts said. “I think the value of Landon is he can pitch as a starter, he can pitch in relief.”

“Body’s feeling really good, stuff’s really good." Knack said postgame.

Last season brought its share of challenges for the young right-hander. Knack made seven starts, going 3–2 with a 4.89 ERA while bouncing between the majors and Triple-A.

“The consistency of the execution, the consistency of his command,” Roberts said when asked what held Knack back. “It’s still very difficult when you’re going up and down from the big leagues to Triple-A.”

Roberts acknowledged the organization may have asked a lot of the young pitcher during that stretch.

“To his credit, he never made any excuses,” Roberts said.

#Dodgers RF Kyle Tucker is expected to DH tomorrow, according to Dave Roberts.@SportingTrib pic.twitter.com/1Dn0G8oOoC — Fredo Cervantes (@FredoCervantes) March 7, 2026

Tucker returning to lineup

Newly acquired outfielder Kyle Tucker has been away from camp recently as he and his family welcomed their first child. Roberts confirmed Saturday that Tucker will return to the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, serving as the designated hitter.

“He’s going to be in the lineup tomorrow as a DH,” Roberts said. “He’s working in the cage and he’s not on the field hitting guy for the most part, but he’ll be out there tomorrow.”

Roberts’ approach with Ohtani

While Tucker is returning, the Dodgers will be waiting for the return of Shohei Ohtani, who is Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic.

Even from afar, Roberts has been watching closely.

“He does Shohei-type things, and it is fun watching him,” Roberts said after Ohtani homered for Japan in consecutive games.

Managing a talent like Ohtani, Roberts said, sometimes requires restraint.

“To be honest with you, I just sort of stay out of the way,” Roberts said. “He’s a guy that sometimes the best coaching is you just kind of stay out of the way.”

That doesn’t mean Roberts never steps in.

“There’s times I chime in, pull him to the side and have thoughts and have a conversation,” he said.

So far, the balance has worked. In Roberts’ view, the relationship between player and manager has been key to the club’s success during their time together — and it’s one he expects to continue once Ohtani returns to Dodgers camp following Japan’s run in the WBC.