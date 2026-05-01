11 Early Standouts in the Chicago Cubs’ Farm System in 2026

Kevin Alcántara, OF

It has been a very interesting start to the year for Kevin Alcántara for many different reasons. On one hand, he’s hit nine home runs already and has a .873 OPS despite being a notoriously slow starter each year. On the other, he is striking out and whiffing more than he ever has.

His nine home runs and 22.6% barrel rate both rank in the top four among Triple-A hitters with at least 75 plate appearances. To go with that, Alcántara is sporting a 47.2% hard-hit rate while walking 10.6% of the time. He is also pulling the ball in the air over 5% more than he did last season, which has become a growing point of emphasis within the Cubs organization.

However, power has never been the question. It has always been the strikeouts, and so far this season, it appears that it is still an issue for him. Both his whiff and strikeout rates are up over 9% from last season, sitting at 39.9% and 37.5%, respectively. These issues have largely stemmed from his inability to recognize breaking pitches, and that has carried over into this season.

While Alcántara has still struggled with chasing them out of the zone, he has at least started to punish them when they’re hung. Still, it will be a tall task for him to find consistent success with his current profile, though he is just 23 years old and continuing to develop as a player.