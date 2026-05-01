11 Early Standouts in the Chicago Cubs’ Farm System in 2026

Pedro Ramírez spent his 2025 season in Double-A Knoxville, where he put up solid numbers. Over 563 plate appearances, he slashed .280/.346/.386 with 73 runs batted in and 28 stolen bases. He profiled as a solid contact guy who limited strikeouts and swing-and-miss, while flashing an above-average glove at both second and third base.
He began his 2026 season in Triple-A Iowa, where he appears to have elevated his game to a whole new level. Alongside his already elite contact ability, he has added legitimate power to his swing.
Through 26 games this year, he has already clubbed seven home runs (one shy of his career high) and has a .602 slugging percentage. His quality of contact backs these numbers, as he’s running a 91.5 mph average exit velocity and 45.6% hard-hit rate.
Perhaps the most intriguing part of this power surge is that he has nearly identical contact numbers to previous seasons. His zone-contact rate sits at 94.0% while his swinging strike rate is at 6.4% — both elite marks.
Overall, he is slashing .311/.383/.602 with a 147 wRC+, an 18.1% strikeout rate, and a 10.3% walk rate. He truly looks like the most complete player in the system with his combination of bat-to-ball, power, speed, and defense. If this performance is sustained, it’s not a stretch to say he could both find himself on top 100 prospect lists as well as see major league time this season.