The Skenes-Ashcraft Duo Should Have Pirates Fans Salivating

Braxton Ashcraft first made noise on a major league roster last season, where he spent the majority of his time as a long-relief option out of the bullpen.
While Ashcraft contributed in a limited role in 2025, much of his best stuff was on display. By year’s end, he posted a 2.71 ERA, 2.78 FIP, and 1.25 WHIP, while striking out 71 opposing hitters in 69.2 IP.
Ashcraft’s ability to limit loud contact has been monumental in his success so far, and has continued to be a strong suit out of the gates this season. Last year, opposing hitters’ average exit velocity against Ashcraft was just 88.0 MPH, ranking in the 80th percentile.
Now, Ashcraft is holding hitters to an 89.0 MPH average exit velocity, while ranking in the 85th percentile of hard-hit percentage (31.1%) and 83rd percentile of barrel rate (4.1%).
Accompanying Ashcraft’s encouraging contact against metrics are increasing strikeout numbers, which have helped lead to a 2.43 ERA and 2.06 xERA in 29.2 innings pitched to start the season. In 2026, Ashcraft is striking out 27.6% of opposing hitters, placing him in the 80th percentile. He’s also inducing swing-and-misses 30.9% of the time, while leading hitters to chase 33.8% of pitches.
The 26-year-old’s five-pitch arsenal has developed significantly over the course of the past two seasons, which has been another development aiding Ashcraft’s success story.
So far, the right-hander has attacked hitters primarily with his four-seam, while relying on his curveball, slider, sinker, and splitter as well. Of those offerings, opponents have managed an xWOBA over .279 against just one: the sinker.
Ashcraft concluded his 2025 campaign looking like a strong candidate for Pittsburgh’s rotation, with potential to contribute in an above-average regard. Now, after an offseason of work, he’s stepped up his game and shown to be a clear-cut ace in the making.