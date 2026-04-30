The Skenes-Ashcraft Duo Should Have Pirates Fans Salivating

The Skenes-Ashcraft Duo

Since 2000, the Pittsburgh Pirates have finished above .500 just four times. Three of those four occurrences came during the 2013-’15 seasons and were the only instances of a Pittsburgh playoff appearance during that 25-year stretch.

What’s plagued the Pirates for so long has been the lack of a foundational core and a face of the franchise. Luckily for the Pirate faithful, things seem to be trending in a new direction.

Fans first saw a new hope with Paul Skenes‘ debut two seasons ago. Add an overhauled lineup heading into the new season, and it finally looked like the yellow and black were heading for a new horizon.

Perhaps what’s been the most encouraging thus far has been the emergence of a relatively unlikely hero: Braxton Ashcraft. His dominance in late 2025, coupled with a strong start to the 2026 campaign, has been noticeable alongside Skenes’ dominance atop the Pirates’ rotation.

The Skenes-Ashcraft duo has already looked like one of the best one-two punches in all of Major League Baseball, and it has the potential to continue that dominance for years to come. Both pitchers are under 27 years old, are just entering their prime, and hope to lead a competitive core in a new era of Pirates baseball.

Stats were taken prior to play on April 27.