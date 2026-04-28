Bullpen implodes again in loss to White Sox

Just over 24 hours after allowing eight runs in 4 ⅔ innings, the Angels’ bullpen struck again by giving up five runs in two innings of work on Monday night in Chicago.

Right-handed starter Jack Kochanowicz went out for the seventh inning holding onto a 5-1 lead, but was pulled after the first two batters reached base. From there, the wheels completely fell off for the Angels.

The Angels (12-18) proceeded to surrender seven runs in the seventh inning en route to their 8-7 loss to the White Sox (12-17).

After an error by shortstop Zach Neto and a successful bunt single chased Kochanowicz out of the game, right-hander Nick Sandlin came in and promptly allowed a single, hit a batter and then gave up a two-run double.

Next came left-hander Drew Pomeranz. The night before, Pomeranz gave up a game-tying two-run home run in the ninth inning to Jac Caglianone, his first homer allowed to a left-handed hitter since 2019.

Pomeranz would not have to wait another seven years for a lefty to homer off of him, as Munetaka Murakami launched a 2-2 fastball into the bullpen in right field to take a 7-5 lead. The next batter, Miguel Vargas, deposited one into the seats in left to add an insurance run.

Pomeranz’s ERA is now 8.74, and Sandlin’s is 14.29.

Heading into Monday’s contest, the Angels’ bullpen sported the third-worst ERA in baseball at 5.38. That number is now 5.70.

The bullpen wasted what was another solid performance from right-hander Jack Kochanowicz, who threw six innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five batters.

Kochanowicz lowered his ERA on the season to 3.09.

Offensively, the Angels struck early and late, but had little to show in the middle innings.

Center fielder Mike Trout doubled and later scored on a sacrifice fly by designated hitter Jorge Soler in the first inning.

The Angels added another two runs in the second inning when they started the inning with three hits, a walk and a hit by pitch.

The Angels tagged on another run in the fourth when a leadoff walk by catcher Travis d’Arnaud later scored on a sacrifice fly by second baseman Vaughn Grissom.

Soler extended the lead to 5-1 in the seventh with a towering blast halfway up the seats in left field for a solo shot.

Chasing three runs in the ninth, the Angels’ bats were able to scratch a couple of runs on some soft hits, but it wasn’t enough as they left the tying run on third base.

The Angels have now lost eight of their last nine games.