Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
MLB · 6 hours ago

Bullpen implodes again in loss to White Sox

Jack Janes

Host · Writer

Just over 24 hours after allowing eight runs in 4 ⅔ innings, the Angels’ bullpen struck again by giving up five runs in two innings of work on Monday night in Chicago.

Right-handed starter Jack Kochanowicz went out for the seventh inning holding onto a 5-1 lead, but was pulled after the first two batters reached base. From there, the wheels completely fell off for the Angels. 

The Angels (12-18) proceeded to surrender seven runs in the seventh inning en route to their 8-7 loss to the White Sox (12-17). 

After an error by shortstop Zach Neto and a successful bunt single chased Kochanowicz out of the game, right-hander Nick Sandlin came in and promptly allowed a single, hit a batter and then gave up a two-run double. 

Next came left-hander Drew Pomeranz. The night before, Pomeranz gave up a game-tying two-run home run in the ninth inning to Jac Caglianone, his first homer allowed to a left-handed hitter since 2019. 

Pomeranz would not have to wait another seven years for a lefty to homer off of him, as Munetaka Murakami launched a 2-2 fastball into the bullpen in right field to take a 7-5 lead. The next batter, Miguel Vargas, deposited one into the seats in left to add an insurance run. 

Pomeranz’s ERA is now 8.74, and Sandlin’s is 14.29.

Heading into Monday’s contest, the Angels’ bullpen sported the third-worst ERA in baseball at 5.38. That number is now 5.70. 

The bullpen wasted what was another solid performance from right-hander Jack Kochanowicz, who threw six innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five batters. 

Kochanowicz lowered his ERA on the season to 3.09. 

Offensively, the Angels struck early and late, but had little to show in the middle innings. 

Center fielder Mike Trout doubled and later scored on a sacrifice fly by designated hitter Jorge Soler in the first inning. 

The Angels added another two runs in the second inning when they started the inning with three hits, a walk and a hit by pitch. 

The Angels tagged on another run in the fourth when a leadoff walk by catcher Travis d’Arnaud later scored on a sacrifice fly by second baseman Vaughn Grissom. 

Soler extended the lead to 5-1 in the seventh with a towering blast halfway up the seats in left field for a solo shot. 

Chasing three runs in the ninth, the Angels’ bats were able to scratch a couple of runs on some soft hits, but it wasn’t enough as they left the tying run on third base. 

The Angels have now lost eight of their last nine games.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Who Will Win the 2026 World Series?
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Apr 28 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PHI

PHI

+9.5

+426

O 215.5

BOS

BOS

-9.5

-426

U 215.5

Apr 28 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ATL

ATL

+7.5

+213

O 214.5

NYK

NYK

-7.5

-233

U 214.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 4 days ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 6 days ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 1 week ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 1 week ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 1 week ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

NBA Playoff Predictions: Lakers' Championship Odds Analyzed
NBA · 4 days ago
NBA Playoff Predictions: Lakers' Championship Odds Analyzed
NBA Futures: Analyzing Celtics' Championship Path & Strategies
NBA · 4 days ago
NBA Futures: Analyzing Celtics' Championship Path & Strategies
Predicting the Top Picks for the Upcoming NBA Draft
NBA · 4 days ago
Predicting the Top Picks for the Upcoming NBA Draft
Orlando Magic's Playoff Potential: Can They Upset Detroit?
NBA · 1 week ago
Orlando Magic's Playoff Potential: Can They Upset Detroit?
NBA Playoff Predictions: Who Can Stop the Thunder?
NBA · 1 week ago
NBA Playoff Predictions: Who Can Stop the Thunder?