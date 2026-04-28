Stock Down - Trevor Story

The second and third years of Trevor Story’s six-year contract in Boston were riddled with injuries and underperformance when Story managed to get on the field. Last season, in year four, he began to look like the Trevor Story of old, finishing with 25 home runs and a career-high 31 stolen bases.

Story’s 2026 campaign is looking less and less like last season’s, with the Red Sox shortstop struggling to the tune of 50 OPS+ in 119 plate appearances. A big aspect of Story’s success in 2025 was that Story cut down on his strikeout rate by 4.2%. In 2026, that number has once again boomed.

Underlying metrics back this up, too, with Story’s expected stats all being below average. These numbers don’t help to justify his K/BB ratio either, with Story’s chase rate being in the third percentile. Story has simply been too trigger-happy at the plate, and patience is required to repair his stock.

The other issue is that, like with Trout earlier, Story’s success came from being a toolsy player, able to swipe a bag or make a difficult defensive play. These numbers have also been down for Story in 2026, posting a 13th-percentile OAA. He still has a 73rd-percentile sprint speed, which is notable for a guy in his age-33 season.

While Story’s speed is likely to decrease as he gets older, he is still largely in control of both his bat and his defense. These will be necessary turnarounds for Story with just two years remaining on his contract.

The post Stock Watch: Biggest Risers and Fallers in MLB to Start 2026 appeared first on Just Baseball.