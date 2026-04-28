Kyle Tucker delivers first walk-off as Dodgers beat Marlins

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Kyle Tucker (23) gets doused with a cooler of ice water by right fielder Alex Call (12) after hitting a walk-off single to defeat the Miami Marlins in the ninth innin…

LOS ANGELES — There are nights at Dodger Stadium when the script feels predictable, a stacked lineup, an early lead, a shutdown bullpen. And then there are nights like Monday, when nothing quite works until, suddenly, everything does.

Enter Kyle Tucker, or, as the Marlins might prefer not to remember him, the boogeyman in Dodger blue.

KYLE TUCKER WALKS IT OFF! pic.twitter.com/EdxoHGjLWa — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 28, 2026

For eight innings, Tucker looked nothing like the hitter the Dodgers invested $60 million a year in. He was 0-for-4, the timing just off, the impact absent. The offense around him wasn’t much better. After a two-run first inning, the Dodgers went quiet, stuck on two runs while the Miami Marlins chipped away and eventually pulled ahead.

By the time Tucker walked to the plate in the ninth, the Dodgers were down to their final out, bases loaded, two outs, trailing by one.

On the mound: right-hander Tyler Phillips, thrust into a messy situation after an injury to Pete Fairbanks forced an abrupt change of plans.

First pitch: splitter. Tucker fouled it off.

“I thought I had him,” Tucker would say later after the game.

Second pitch: another splitter.

This one didn’t get away.

Tucker drove it into center field, a clean, decisive swing that instantly flipped the night. Dalton Rushing scored easily from third. Then came the roar, delayed, as Shohei Ohtani raced all the way home from second.

Ballgame. A 5–4 Dodgers win. Tucker’s first walk-off in Dodger blue.

For a brief second, even Tucker wasn’t sure it was over.

“I was like, Did I get the score wrong or what?” Tucker said. “Then I saw everyone running out. I was like, okay, sweet. This is sick.’”

It was more than sick, it was necessary.

Dave Roberts didn’t overstate it, but he didn’t need to.

“He needed it,” Roberts said.

He’s right. Tucker’s start to the season has been uneven, a .236 average, flashes of power, but not yet the consistent force the Dodgers envisioned. Nights like Monday don’t erase that. But they do something almost as important: they suggest what’s coming.

Because when Tucker is right, that at-bat, patient, dangerous, punishing mistakes, is exactly what it looks like. Lost in the late-game heroics was a strange, uneven night overall.

Teoscar Hernández provided the early spark with a two-run single in the first, capitalizing on the moment which allowed both Freddie Freeman and Ohtani to score. It should have been the start of a big offensive night.

It wasn’t.

The Dodgers didn’t score again until the ninth.

Meanwhile, Yoshinobu Yamamoto endured his roughest outing of the season, and, notably, on Japanese Heritage Night at Dodger Stadium. He battled through five innings, but command issues caught up with him in the fifth, when Liam Hicks launched a three-run homer that flipped the game.

“I just don’t think he was sharp enough,” Roberts said.

Yamamoto’s final line; five innings, four runs (three earned), four walks, told the story of a night where he never fully found his rhythm. Still, his ERA sits at 2.87, and there’s little sense of long-term concern.

If anything, Monday underscored something the Dodgers have leaned on all season: they don’t need everything to click at once.

They just need a moment.

And on this night, that moment belonged to Tucker.

A quiet game turned electric in two pitches. A slow start interrupted by one swing. A reminder, to the Marlins, to the crowd, maybe even to Tucker himself, of exactly why the Dodgers made the investment they did.