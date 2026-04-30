Ranking MLB’s Top 25 Players in 2026: Baseball Power Rankings Right Now

Ranking MLB’s Top 25 Players

The opening month of the 2026 season has been a total meat grinder for the average pro, quickly separating the titans who spent their winter in the lab from the ones who got too comfortable on their couch. We aren't here for potential; we’re talking about the absolute powerhouses who make every other major leaguer look like they’re stuck in a Saturday morning slow-pitch league.

The standard has been set, and Shohei Ohtani is the one rewriting the physics of the game. Returning to the mound for the Dodgers with a staggering 0.60 ERA while simultaneously launching six home runs, he has officially made the impossible look normal. He isn’t the only one clearing the room, though. Juan Soto is making his way back after missing nearly three weeks with a calf strain, while Aaron Judge has already turned the bleachers into his personal residence, tied for the MLB lead with 12 home runs.

We’ve officially expanded this list to the Top 25 players because, frankly, the talent pool is overflowing and a top-20 list felt like an insult to the game. Between the veteran precision of a dominant Chris Sale and the absolute heat of Paul Skenes, who already has a Cy Young, the mound has become a certified no-fly zone for anyone without elite bat speed.

Time to circle the pillows, starting with our first pick on the next slide.