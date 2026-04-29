First-Time MLB All-Star Candidates at Each Position

- 2026 Stats: 27 G, .298/.354/.481, 4 HR, 12 RBI, 134 OPS+, 1.4 bWAR
Unlike many of the players on this list, Abreu has already established himself as an above-average big leaguer. He tallied 6.8 bWAR and a 118 OPS+ over his first two full seasons.
What has stymied his jump to stardom has been a series of nagging injuries, including a calf strain last August that knocked him out for over a month.
The ill-timed absence cut short what was a sophomore season of real improvement for Abreu, as he hit seven more home runs in 17 fewer games and shaved nearly four points off his strikeout rate.
Fully healthy entering 2026, Abreu dropped the first hint he may be in for a monster season in the World Baseball Classic, as he demolished two critical home runs during Venezuela’s title run. He carried that momentum into the start of the season.
Although Abreu has cooled off considerably after a red-hot first two weeks, his under-the-hood numbers show real signs of improvement. He has once again cut several points off his strikeout rate while increasing his hard-hit rate from 44.9 to 50.0%.
As with many of his Red Sox teammates, Abreu’s power production has been capped by a substantial increase in groundball rate and a decrease in pull-air percentage.
His combination of launch angle and exit velocity in 2025 was matched only by Cal Raleigh, but while his average exit velocity is practically unchanged from last season, his average launch angle has dropped 23 degrees to 14.1.
Even with these issues, however, Abreu trails only Mike Trout among American League outfielders with a 1.4 bWAR, a testament to his outstanding right field defense and his development as an all-around hitter.
If he can recapture his ability to elevate while maintaining his sliced-down strikeout rate, Abreu should have no problem earning his way to Philadelphia for his first career All-Star appearance.