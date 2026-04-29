First-Time MLB All-Star Candidates at Each Position

Relief Pitcher: Tyler Rogers, Toronto Blue Jays

2026 Stats: 12 G, 0.63 ERA, 14.1 IP, 2.5 BB/9, 4.4 K/9, 0.6 bWAR

​Sandwiched in between the high-profile acquisitions of Dylan Cease and Kazuma Okamoto, the Blue Jays’ signing of Rogers to a three-year, $37 million deal looks like one of the best reliever contracts given out this winter

​The side-winding 35-year-old has done exactly what he has done his entire career, ranking in at least the 99th percentile in both average exit velocity and groundball rate, despite his sinker averaging a Jamie Moyer-esque 82.6 miles per hour.

​As with any pitcher who strikes out just one of every eight hitters they face, Rogers is heavily dependent on his infield defense to convert his avalanche of groundballs into outs, and the middle-infield combo of Andrés Giménez and Ernie Clement has proven to be the perfect match for his pitching style.

​Given closer Jeff Hoffman’s continued struggles in his second season in Toronto, it’s possible Rogers takes on an even greater role in the Blue Jays’ bullpen, which should only help him garner more All-Star attention.

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