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MLB · 2 hours ago

Dodgers Notebook: Blake Snell Second Rehab Start

Anthony Arroyo

Host · Writer

ONTARIO — Blake Snell took another step forward in his recovery from left shoulder fatigue, delivering a sharper, more controlled outing in his second rehab appearance. After a rocky first start on April 22, the left-hander showed improved command and confidence, striking out six over three innings while allowing just one hit.

Snell set the tone early, striking out the side in the first inning on just 13 pitches, 11 of them strikes. The efficiency and swing-and-miss stuff were clear indicators of progress, especially compared to his previous outing, where rust was more evident.

“Yeah, I feel good… better in the right direction,” Snell said. “I felt really good and felt, like, in control.”

While there were minor hiccups, a leadoff double, and a passed ball in one frame, Snell quickly regrouped, retiring hitters with authority. His fastball sat between 95–97 mph and touched 98, a strong sign that his arm strength is returning.

Balancing Aggression and Patience

A key theme for Snell throughout the rehab process has been finding the balance between pushing himself and staying within the plan. After acknowledging frustration in his first outing, he adjusted his mindset entering this start.

“The first one was about patience… I didn’t do too good, so I was pretty upset with that,” Snell said. “Then this one, I felt really good… I was a little more aggressive to get results.”

That shift showed in both his tempo and execution. Still, Snell emphasized that long-term success hinges on trusting the process.

“Feel, trust… knowing is it smart, not smart, how do you feel,” he explained. “I felt really good, so I was like, yeah, we can kind of push it a little more.”

Focus on Refinement Moving Forward

Despite the strong outing, Snell was candid about what still needs work, particularly his curveball.

“Just consistency… I really gotta get the curveball going,” he said. “When I get that pitch going, it just makes pitching a lot easier.”

He added that commanding the fastball will remain a priority as he builds up to face more advanced hitters and increases his pitch count, likely targeting around 60 pitches in his next outing.

Eyes on Return to Dodgers Rotation

Snell is expected to make 3–4 rehab starts total, gradually building up to around five innings or 75 pitches. If all goes according to plan, a return to the Dodgers’ rotation by the end of May remains realistic.

For Snell, the motivation is clear.

“I definitely want to contribute… I feel like I’m a big part of the team,” he said. “I can’t wait, but I want to be patient and make sure I do everything the right way.”

If this outing is any indication, Snell is trending toward being ready right on schedule.

EDITOR'S PICKS

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