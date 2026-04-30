Top 3 Bats Who Need To Step Up for the Reds To Remain in First

TJ Friedl, Center Field

2026 Stats: .188/.278/.260, 1 HR, 52 wRC+

When this team is at its best, TJ Friedl is setting the table from the leadoff spot. Last season, Friedl was an important piece of the offense, posting a 109 wRC+ with a .365 OBP while adding 14 home runs.

A reliable bat that makes contact and puts the ball in play is something manager Terry Francona values in the leadoff spot, and Friedl has not been able to replicate that skill in 2026.

Friedl has always been near the bottom of the league in all of the different batted ball metrics. Hard-hit rate, barrel rate, and so on. His game is not impact, but contact. These types of profiles typically have a small margin of error due to a high reliance on one skill.

The good news? Friedl is still making elite contact. So far, he has posted a 94% zone contact rate, a career best and 12% above league average. The problem is that his contact has not translated into much success. Soft groundballs or lazy fly outs are not going to produce many runs.

When Frield is at his best (2023, 2025), he’s shooting line drives and leaning into a heavy pull approach that sneaks enough balls over the first baseman’s head or into the first two rows of Great American Ball Park’s seats.

Every year of his career, Friedl has posted a pull air percentage of 20% or higher. That’s essentially how often he pulls the ball in the air. This season, he is sitting at 9.3%. However, we are seeing some signs of improvement.

Over the weekend, we saw Friedl hit his first home run, pulling a mistake pitch down the middle into the fourth row at Great American Ball Park – a Friedl special. It might only be one swing and a bad pitch, but we have not seen many Friedl swings look that fluid all season.

Over the past week, Friedl has slashed .385/.385/.769 with two doubles and a home run. Possibly a sign of turning it around? Time will tell.

Cincinnati needs a consistent leadoff hitter to get on in front of De La Cruz and Stewart, and Friedl is the best option. Him figuring out his early-season flaws is crucial to getting the offense back on track.