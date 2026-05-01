Closing Thoughts

Overall, it seems as though it’ll be tough for Max Scherzer to make a strong comeback this season and keep a rotation spot.

Injury issues, a loaded rotation, and performance problems all seem to be contributing to a situation that seems to be very unfavourable for Scherzer. He’s got a work ethic and focus on the mound that is simply unparalleled, but he’s going to have to fight to make it back this year.

His list of accolades is longer than nearly any other pitcher, and he’s one of the most entertaining personalities in the game. It’s tough to even entertain the idea of this being the end of his career. As long as Scherzer gets his 3,500th career strikeout as a Blue Jay, that might cement his legacy enough in Toronto sports lore alongside his postseason heroics.

He’s had an incredible MLB career, but things just aren’t working out in 2026. If this does end up being it for Max Scherzer, the entire baseball world will tip its cap and give him a standing ovation on his way to the Hall of Fame — there will only ever be one pitcher like Max Scherzer.

The post It’s a Shame To See Max Scherzer’s Career End Like This appeared first on Just Baseball.