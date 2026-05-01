It’s a Shame To See Max Scherzer’s Career End Like This

Where does one even start when listing the accomplishments and accolades of a player like Scherzer? It could be his three Cy Young Awards (2014, 2016, 2017), his two World Series trophies (2019, 2023), or maybe even his two no-hitters.
His most legendary accomplishment might just be none of these, but rather a record 20-strikeout performance against the Tigers in 2016 that made him just the fourth pitcher to do so in a nine-inning game.
Scherzer is one of just four pitchers to start at least 28 postseason games since 2000, joining Justin Verlander, Clayton Kershaw, and Andy Pettitte. With 222 career wins, Scherzer is tied for the 78th-most all-time and he’s got the 11th-most strikeouts in MLB history. He currently sits at 3,499 strikeouts in his career, just one away from becoming the 11th member of the 3,500-strikeout club.
With just 10 more strikeouts, Scherzer would break into the top 10, and if he can come back healthy, he’ll have a great chance of accomplishing that this season.
Having thrown 2,981.2 career innings, it’s the 90th-most in MLB history, and he’s less than 20 innings from joining the 3,000-inning club. He would be the 12th pitcher since 1995 to tally that many innings.
In fact, he’s also put himself in rare company with his wins and losses. Although a pitcher can’t control the offense that the team puts up behind him, Scherzer’s always been one of the best at taking matters into his own hands.
There are only two other pitchers since 1950 (Kershaw, Whitey Ford) with equal or more career wins (222) and equal or fewer career losses (120) as Scherzer, yet again placing him amongst the best in his field.
If this is the end of Scherzer’s career, it’s certainly worth acknowledging the generational career he’s put together.