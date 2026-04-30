MLB ABS Challenge System Tracker: Ranking 2026 Success Rates for All 30 Teams Right Now

The era of the unmissable missed call is officially on notice. Major League Baseball is evolving past the days when a catcher’s framing or an umpire’s bad angle could decide a pennant race.
By integrating Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) technology, MLB is bringing aerospace-grade precision to the diamond. Powered by the sophisticated Hawk-Eye tracking system, this isn't a total robot umpire takeover; instead, it's a high-speed judicial review designed to preserve the human spirit of the game while ensuring digital accuracy.
The Hybrid Model: Challenge or Be Challenged
Rather than a computer calling every single pitch, MLB is leaning into the ABS Challenge System. This hybrid approach keeps the human umpire behind the plate as the primary authority while using technology as a critical check-and-balance.
How the Challenge Loop Operates:
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The Trigger: If a pitcher, catcher, or batter believes a call was incorrect, they signal for an immediate challenge.
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The Verification: Hawk-Eye’s flight-tracking software analyzes the ball's trajectory through the rulebook strike zone in real-time.
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The Verdict: If the call is overturned, the team retains their challenge. If unsuccessful, the challenge is forfeited for the rest of the game.
A New Layer of Strategy
By limiting the number of available challenges, MLB has turned accuracy into a finite resource. Teams can no longer dispute every borderline pitch; they must save their digital receipts for the highest-leverage moments. This ensures that a bases-loaded, full-count heartbreak is decided by inches and data, rather than human fallibility.
As of the games completed on Wednesday, April 29, the data shows that this system is successfully filtering out the blown calls that used to dominate post-game highlight reels.
Click through to see which MLB teams are mastering the challenge and which ones are still struggling to find the zone.