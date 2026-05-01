Why Griffin Jax Would Work as a Starting Pitcher

Jax’s Role For the Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are off to a strong start at 18–12 through the first month of the season. So, why even consider a move like this?

The answer comes down to a combination of depth, preservation, and internal reinforcements.

At the top of the rotation, the Rays are leaning on Drew Rasmussen and Shane McClanahan — both high-end arms with well-documented injury histories. Behind them, the picture becomes far less stable.

Jesse Scholtens, a 32-year-old journeyman, has never eclipsed 85 innings in a season. Steven Matz and Nick Martinez are both in their mid-30s and better suited to managed workloads than full-season volume.

Even with Ryan Pepiot and Joe Boyle expected back from the IL, it would be very on-brand for Tampa Bay to carefully manage the innings of Rasmussen and McClanahan to ensure they’re available deep into the season.

That’s where Jax comes into play.

In the short term, he doesn’t even need to fully transition into a traditional starter to provide value. A piggyback or long-man role would allow the Rays to steal innings, reduce strain on their veteran arms, and create flexibility within the rotation.

At the same time, the bullpen is positioned to absorb that shift.

Garrett Cleavinger is expected to return this weekend, providing an immediate boost. If Boyle’s command continues to waver, he could quickly transition into a high-leverage relief role, adding another power arm to the mix.

There’s also a longer-term wildcard worth monitoring: Brody Hopkins. Ranked as the No. 38 prospect by Just Baseball, Hopkins possesses some of the most electric raw stuff in the minors. However, his command remains a major question mark — evidenced by a 7.40 BB/9 across 24.1 innings at Triple-A. If those issues persist, a bullpen move could accelerate his path to the big leagues and give Tampa Bay yet another high-octane relief option.

Looking ahead, Jax’s situation becomes even more intriguing.

He remains under team control through 2027, and if he flashes even partial viability as a starter, his value changes dramatically. A team like Tampa Bay — always operating with an eye toward asset optimization — could unlock significantly more value from Jax as a swingman or starter than as a traditional reliever.

There’s a very real scenario where Jax provides meaningful innings in 2026, helps stabilize the pitching staff, and simultaneously boosts his market value beyond what it would be in a bullpen-only role.

We are a long way removed from the Air Force cadet who struggled as a starter in 2021, but Griffin Jax now has a chance to make what was once old, new again.