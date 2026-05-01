Tyler Glasnow Is Flashing His Best Stuff Now That He’s Healthy

Tyler Glasnow Is Flashing His Best Stuff

It is getting genuinely difficult to give every high-performing member of the Los Angeles Dodgers their due.

We’ve reached a point where “Dodger Fatigue” is a real condition for baseball fans. When your roster is a laundry list of top-billed stars and future Hall of Famers, individual brilliance tends to get swallowed by the collective machine. If you aren’t leading a Triple Crown category, you’re basically just another guy in blue.

Take Shohei Ohtani, for example. He is currently aiming for his fifth MVP — and his fourth in a row –but the lead story is that he is gunning for a Cy Young. Through four starts, he has a Bond-villain ERA of 0.38 and a 0.75 WHIP. It’s absurd. It’s pervasive. And it’s all we talk about.

Then you have Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the 2025 World Series MVP, who has delivered six quality starts in six outings. He’s pitching to a 2.87 ERA. Typical greatness. Even the gritty stories are taken: Justin Wrobleski, the young southpaw, has stolen headlines with low-strikeout, high-efficiency gems, posting a 1.50 ERA that trails only Ohtani in the National League.

With all that noise, Tyler Glasnow has become the forgotten ace. I’m here to make you remember.