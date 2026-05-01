Brewers Top Prospects Showing Out in High-A

RHP Bryce Meccage

While the offense has stole the headlines to this point, Bryce Meccage has put together a fine start to his 2026 season in his own right.

Meccage, the Brewers’ second-round pick from the 2024 draft who signed above slot value, put together a fine first year in the minor leagues last season, tossing to a 4.35 ERA and a 3.67 FIP across 19 starts in Low-A.

At 6-foot-4, Meccage is an intriguing arm with solid-looking stuff. He throws a four-seam, slider, curveball, and changeup, though his fastball and slider are his two best offerings. Meccage received a promotion from Low-A to High-A at the onset of 2026, and he’s posted an impressive 2.93 ERA across his first four turns through the rotation (15.1 IP).

Command is something Meccage has struggled with, though, as he has walked 14 batters already this season compared to just 14 punchouts. Still, he’s been able to limit the damage to this point by holding opponents to just a .157 batting average and a sub-.600 OPS.

At 20 years old with relatively little professional experience under his belt, Meccage is a project as he fine tunes his velocity, command, and overall arsenal tweaks. Still, he’s an intriguing arm with plenty of room to move up prospect rankings with a strong 2026 campaign, and he’s starting off on the right foot.

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