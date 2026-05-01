Brewers Top Prospects Showing Out in High-A

Andrew Fischer is one of the most talked about names in the Brewers’ system at the moment. Selected 20th overall in last year’s draft, the Brewers’ No. 9 prospect hit the ground running in High-A in 2025, posting a 141 wRC+ in his first crack at professional baseball.
Fischer then made a name for himself in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, going 5-for-14 (.357) with a 1.152 OPS in four games for Team Italy. He’s carried that momentum into 2025, where the 21-year-old is starting to come into his own at the plate.
Across his last eight games, Fischer is 11-for-33 with three homers and four doubles, bringing his OPS to .848 on the year. After a modest start to the season, his power is starting to shine through as of late.
That said, his overall contract rate has plummeted from 70.2% last season to just 58.8% this year, leading to a whopping 37% strikeout rate through his first 18 games. However, his ability to lift the ball with impact paired with good pitch selection has still allowed him to get into his power.
His hit tool is certainly a work in progress, and he’s still in the midst of his first full season as a professional hitter. So, growing pains are to be expected as the season progresses. But, all in all, it’s been an overall strong start to his minor league career thus far, and he has plenty of room to grow as he matures as a hitter.
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