Series Preview: Dodgers hit the road for weekend series against Cardinals

ST LOUIS — After dropping two of three against the Marlins, the Dodgers aren’t searching for answers so much as they’re searching for consistency.

A lineup built to overwhelm has stalled in pockets, turning games with traffic into games with missed chances.

That tension now travels with them into St. Louis, where the margin tends to shrink and mistakes linger longer. The timing matters. With key pieces still sidelined and the rotation leaning on emerging arms, this series isn’t about urgency yet. But it is about direction — and whether the Dodgers can clean up the details before they become habits.

Dodgers (20-11, 1st in NL West)

The Dodgers don’t lack production. They lack sequencing. It’s a subtle difference, but it’s defining this stretch.

Shohei Ohtani continues to function as both engine and pressure point. His on-base ability — drawing walks, forcing pitch counts, creating movement — remains elite, but the lineup behind him hasn’t consistently converted those opportunities. Freddie Freeman is still producing quality contact, but the situational swings haven’t followed. Teoscar Hernández has delivered damage early in games, yet the offense has struggled to sustain it deep into innings.

Then there’s Kyle Tucker. The walk-off masked a quieter concern: the rhythm hasn’t fully settled. A .236 average through the first month doesn’t reflect his track record, but it does reflect where he is right now — impactful in moments, inconsistent across games. The Dodgers don’t need him to carry the lineup. They do need him to stabilize it.

One of the more reliable developments has come from Dalton Rushing, whose .348 average isn’t just a hot start — it’s becoming part of the lineup’s structure. His ability to control at-bats has given the Dodgers something they’ve lacked at times: clarity. The same applies, in a different way, to Max Muncy, whose power (nine home runs) continues to show up even when the overall offensive flow doesn’t.

On the mound, this series leans heavily on variance.

Emmet Sheehan (4.78 ERA) has shown swing-and-miss ability — including a recent 10-strikeout outing — but his outings have been defined by how quickly they can shift. When he’s ahead, he looks like a front-end arm. When he’s not, innings extend.

Roki Sasaki remains the most volatile piece. The 6.35 ERA doesn’t fully capture the progress — improved command, fewer walks, a sharper splitter — but it does reflect the damage when execution slips. The Dodgers are still in the phase of evaluating what version of Sasaki they’re getting start to start.

Justin Wrobleski, meanwhile, has forced his way out of that uncertainty. A 1.50 ERA across 26 innings as a starter isn’t accidental. More telling is how he’s getting there — navigating early trouble, adjusting mid-outing, and maintaining composure when efficiency disappears. That profile plays anywhere, but it becomes especially valuable on the road.

This series, then, isn’t about whether the Dodgers have enough talent. It’s about whether their structure — lineup flow, rotation stability — can hold for three games without drifting.

Cardinals (18-13, 3rd in NL Central)

This recent stretch has been defined by late offense and lineup depth rather than star-driven production for St. Louis. Rookie JJ Wetherholt has quickly become central to that identity. His ability to impact games in multiple ways — extra-base hits, plate discipline, defensive range — has added a layer the Cardinals didn’t consistently have early. He’s not just producing; he’s influencing innings.

Around him, the lineup has leaned into balance. Alec Burleson continues to drive the ball with authority, while Jordan Walker’s recent stretch — including multi-RBI games — reflects a hitter starting to settle into a more consistent approach. Nolan Gorman remains the power threat, capable of changing games with one swing, but the Cardinals haven’t needed to rely solely on that power. They’ve scored in clusters, often through sequencing rather than singular moments.

Victor Scott II adds a different dimension. His speed has shown up not just on the bases but in how the Cardinals pressure defenses. It’s not always reflected in the box score, but it shapes innings.

The larger storyline, though, is how the Cardinals are managing games late.

The bullpen hasn’t been clean. Leads have wobbled. But the team has consistently found ways to recover, whether through defensive plays — like Nathan Church’s game-saving catch — or late offensive pushes. It’s not dominant baseball. It’s resilient baseball.

For their starters, one matchup stands out above the rest.

Dustin May will face the Dodgers for the first time since he was traded to Boston last July. The 5.28 ERA reflects inconsistency, but the underlying stuff still flashes. For the Cardinals, the key will be forcing him into extended counts rather than letting him dictate tempo.

This isn’t a matchup defined by star power. It’s defined by execution.

The Dodgers will create chances. The Cardinals will extend innings. Over three games, that contrast tends to reveal itself clearly.

Pitching Probables

Friday, May 1: Emmet Sheehan (2-0, 4.78 ERA) vs. Matthew Liberatore (0-1, 4.75 ERA)

Saturday, May 2: Roki Sasaki (1-2, 6.35 ERA) vs. Janson McGreevy (1-2, 2.97 ERA)

Sunday, May 3: Justin Wrobleski (4-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. Dustin May (3-2, 5.28 ERA)

Injury Report

Dodgers

Day-to-day: none

10-day IL: SS Mookie Betts, INF/OF Tommy Edman

15-day IL: RHP Ben Casparius, RHP Edwin Diaz, RHP Brusdar Graterol, RHP Landon Knack, RHP Brock Stewart, LHP Blake Snell

60-day IL: RHP Jake Cousins, INF/OF Kiké Hernández, RHP Bobby Miller, RHP Evan Phillips, RHP Gavin Stone

Cardinals

Day-to-day: none

10-day IL: none

15-day IL: RHP Matt Pushard

60-day IL: OF Lars Nootbaar