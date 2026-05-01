Colson Montgomery’s Reset Is Powering His White Sox Breakout

Chicago’s Infield Puzzle

Montgomery’s progress also changes how the White Sox can think about the rest of their infield.

The organization has more shortstop talent on the way. Caleb Bonemer has been off to a scorching start in 2026 and has already started getting more looks at third base. Billy Carlson, the White Sox’s first-round pick last year, gives the system another high-end defender at shortstop.

Chicago also holds the No. 1 pick this July, where all signs continue to point toward UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky.

This could create a long-term puzzle, but Montgomery’s emergence makes it a good problem to have.

If Montgomery were struggling defensively, the conversation would be different. The White Sox would have to think harder about whether a move to third base should happen sooner, especially with more infield talent on the way. Instead, he has given them every reason to let the current setup play out.

That does not mean third base is off the table forever. His size, athleticism, and arm could still make him a strong fit there if the roster eventually pushes him in that direction. The reaction skills and internal clock that help him at shortstop should translate well to the corner.

The offensive burden would change, though. A power bat at third base is valuable, but the same power at shortstop carries more weight. That is why Montgomery staying at short matters so much. It keeps his bat at a premium position while giving the White Sox time to let the rest of the infield picture develop around him.

For now, there is no reason to rush the decision. Montgomery has played his way into the present shortstop job, and the rest of the system can sort itself out behind him. If anything, his development gives the White Sox more flexibility than they had a year ago.

As the draft approaches and the organization’s next wave comes into focus, this should make for one of the more interesting summers on the South Side in a while. Montgomery is giving fans a reason to believe the future is not as far away as it once felt. If the weather heats up and the bats stay hot, the White Sox might finally have something worth watching grow.

The post Colson Montgomery’s Reset Is Powering His White Sox Breakout appeared first on Just Baseball.