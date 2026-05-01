The Pirates’ Next Ace Is Already Thriving in the Minors

Hernandez’s Phenomenal Early Showing

Despite having only made four starts to this point, Seth Hernandez has been must-watch TV every time he’s stepped on the mound.

Through his first 17 innings pitched, Hernandez has recorded an astounding 0.53 ERA, 0.53 WHIP, and he’s struck out 32 batters to five walks. Not only this, but he has only allowed a total of 10 baserunners through this span, as he’s been virtually unhittable.

In fact, Hernandez has only allowed one hit since April 3, as he’s currently in the midst of a truly spectacular run. Opponents are hitting .074 against him, as they’ve struggled to do virtually any damage against last year’s sixth-overall pick.

Speaking of damage, Hernandez’s opponents have struggled to even produce hard contact against him. He has yet to allow a single barrel through his first 17 professional innings, and he’s produced a hard-hit rate barely north of 36%. This is simply unheard of, as even the best pitchers allow the occasional barrel.

Out of the 10 runners Hernandez has allowed to get on base, only one has crossed the plate, leaving his left-on-base rate at a tremendous 90%. This is a very encouraging sign, as it shows that once Hernandez does pitch with baserunners, he doesn’t get overwhelmed, and he’s able to work out of these situations with relative ease.

While these marks are already quite impressive, Hernandez’s raw stuff is really where he begins to shine. His four-seamer has showcased metrics that seem like they’re straight from MLB The Show. For example, his heater is currently averaging about 17 IVB, alongside a ridiculous 14 inches of horizontal break.

In other words, not only does Hernandez’s fastball have a noticeable riding effect that’s difficult to square up, but it’s also running inside to righties like a sinker. Oh, and that’s not even mentioning that he’s able to dial it up to 102 mph, and he frequently makes it touch triple-digits.

On top of his disgusting fastball, Hernandez has showcased a phenomenal changeup with roughly 14.5 inches of horizontal break. It’s produced an eye-popping whiff rate of over 65% while also playing very well off his four-seamer. His curveball has also looked better than expected, and his disgusting slider has produced a whiff rate over 70%.

To put it simply, Hernandez possesses one of the best mixes in all of the minor leagues, as this level of dominance is unheard of for a player of his age. With this in mind, it’s no surprise that he’s gotten off to this type of start, as he looks to be a potential future ace.