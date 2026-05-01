AL Players of the Month: April 2026

Honorable Mention: Parker Messick

April Stats: 6 GS, 36.1 IP, 1.73 ERA, 38 K, 1 HR, 1.3 fWAR

You can’t ask for a more auspicious start to your season than a throwing gem against the reigning champs. Parker Messick held the Dodgers scoreless over six innings, striking out five – including Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Kyle Tucker (twice!) – and collecting the win.

The rookie has looked just as good in five starts since. He led the Guardians past the red-hot Braves. He took a no-hitter into the ninth against the Orioles. All told, he owns a sub-2.00 ERA, and the Guardians have won all but one of his outings.

The strikeout rate is good. So is the strikeout-to-walk ratio. However, what Messick has done best is limit dangerous contact. More than half the balls his opponents have hit into play have been on the ground, and only one made its way into the seats. No qualified AL pitcher has allowed hard-hit balls at a lower rate (26.7%), and only one (Dylan Cease) has given up fewer barrels.

Messick looked good in his cup of coffee last year, but he looks even better now. His velocity is up, his new cutter is working the way he wants it to, and the early results speak for themselves.

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