NL Players of the Month: April 2026

March/April Stats: 143 PA, 9 HR, 27 R, 28 RBI, .296/.371/.616, 166 wRC+, 1.7 fWAR
The big-bad Braves are back, and a lot of that stems from what Matt Olson has done at the plate through the first month of the season.
Leading the Braves to an MLB-best 22-10, Olson leads the National League in fWAR heading into May (1.7). Among qualified names, he’s second in the National League in slugging percentage (.616), wRC+ (166), and ISO (.320) while placing third in wOBA (.419).
Olson is one of three players in Major League Baseball with 13 doubles this season (Taylor Ward, Ernie Clement), but he also has nine homers as well — the third most in the National League. His 22 extra-base hits lead all hitters in MLB and are four more than the next-closest National League player (Kyle Schwarber, 18).
He’s been a run-producing machine for a Braves offense that leads MLB in runs per game, as Olson is third in the NL in runs scored and tied for second in RBI. Most recently, he had his signature moment of the young season following a walk-off two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.
Olson has pummeled baseballs to open his 2026 season, ranking in the top five percent of MLB in barrel rate (18.9%), the 88th percentile in average exit velocity (92.7 mph), and the 84th percentile in hard-hit rate (50%). On top of that, he’s still one of the better first base defenders in the game, he’s walking at a well-above-average clip, and he’s dropped his strikeout rate from a season ago.
After a 54-homer outburst in 2023, Olson’s slugging numbers took a slight step back these past two seasons. But to open the 2026 season, he’s back to peak form, and it’s a reminder that he can be one of the most lethal power bats in the game when he’s right.