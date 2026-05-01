NL Players of the Month: April 2026

Honorable Mention: Chase Dollander, COL

March/April Stats: 3-2 (1 GS; 7 G), 2.25 ERA, 32 IP, 39 K, 9 BB, 0.6 fWAR

Among qualified NL pitchers, Chase Dollander is third in ERA (2.25) with the fifth-best K-BB% (23.1%) and fourth-best K/9 (10.97). The stuff was never in question, but it was a matter of whether or not Dollander would be able to realize his potential pitching at Coors Field.

Well, through his first 32 innings of the 2026 season, the 24-year-old has put those concerns to rest.

In his first outing of the year, Dollander allowed four earned runs across four innings pitched. Since then, across his last six appearances and 28 innings, he is pitching to the tune of a 1.29 ERA with a 1.78 FIP with 34 punchouts. Over that stretch, only Ohtani has a lower ERA in the National League, and his FIP paces the NL.

Though he’s made just one true start, Dollander has pitched in seven games this season, working as a long man out of the bullpen across his first six appearances. The Rockies officially moved him to the starting rotation in his most recent outing, where he tossed seven shutout innings with seven punchouts against the Mets.

After posting a 6.52 ERA in his first crack at the big leagues a season ago, Dollander is starting to settle in and has found a formula that works pitching in Colorado.

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