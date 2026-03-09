Justin Wrobleski builds off postseason confidence this spring

MESA, Ariz. — For a pitcher who insists he has nothing left to prove this spring, Justin Wrobleski is pitching like someone who understands exactly what matters.

The left-hander turned in three scoreless innings Sunday in his second start of the spring for the Dodgers, allowing two hits while striking out three. It was his third appearance of camp and another steady step forward for a pitcher whose role could grow significantly in 2026.

“Today was solid,” Wrobleski said afterward. “I haven’t been able to look back at numbers or anything but I think I did what I was out to do. I think I got ahead of leverage counts, so I think today was a success.”

The results were clean, but the more notable development was how comfortable he looked getting them.

Comfort at the Big-League Level

Wrobleski entered camp believing he’s in a different place than he was a year ago — not physically, but mentally.

“I feel good,” Wrobleski said. “I feel a little more comfortable. I just have more clarity in what I’m trying to do. I generally know what gets guys out at this level and turns into success on this level. I think that’s been super helpful.”

That clarity showed in his pitch mix. With limited scouting information typical of spring lineups, Wrobleski leaned heavily on his cutter, repeatedly throwing it in key counts while mixing in a changeup. Behind the plate, catcher Dalton Rushing helped guide that approach, frequently calling for the cutter as the two worked efficiently through three innings.

It’s the kind of small adjustment that often separates pitchers trying to reach the majors from those learning how to stay.

A Valuable 2025 Foundation

Last season gave the Dodgers a glimpse of what Wrobleski might become.

The 25-year-old went 5–5 with a 4.32 ERA across 66.2 innings, while shuttling between the majors and Triple-A with the Oklahoma City Dodgers. In Oklahoma City, he posted a 2–1 record with a 4.18 ERA across 10 starts.

But it was October where his confidence — and perhaps the organization’s — took a leap.

Wrobleski made four appearances during the World Series, including a standout effort in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series, combining for five scoreless innings on the biggest stage in the sport. That experience, he says, changed things.

“It gives me confidence,” Wrobleski said of pitching in the postseason. “My main takeaway is that playoff baseball is a lot of fun.”

No Proving Ground Mentality

Despite being a candidate for a rotation spot or long-relief role, Wrobleski insists he isn’t approaching the spring with the pressure of auditioning.

“I think when you get into that ‘I’m trying to prove things’ mentality you kind of stress about results and try to stress about things that are out of your control,” Wrobleski said.

Instead, his focus is narrower — repeat what works and let the rest sort itself out.

“If I can continue to worry about those things, I think everything else will fall into place,” he added. “Just continue to work on what I know works and just do my thing.”

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Justin Wrobleski against the Cleveland Guardians during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale.

That mindset is easier to carry when you’ve already survived October. Wrobleski admitted the postseason provided something he rarely experienced earlier in his career. Even pitching at Oklahoma State University, high-leverage moments like those simply didn’t come around.

“It was a super fun experience,” Wrobleski said on his World Series appearance. “When I wasn’t pitching in those rounds, I just kind of wanted to make sure I was ready and make sure I was grateful for the experience if I did get in.”

The Result vs. the Process

While Wrobleski did his part Sunday, the rest of the afternoon got away from the Dodgers.

The bullpen struggled to contain the Athletics lineup, surrendering 10 earned runs after Wrobleski exited. Kyle Hurt allowed two runs, Cameron Day gave up three, Carson Hobbs surrendered one, and Jordan Weems was tagged for four in the eighth inning as the Dodgers fell 11–7. But spring training games are rarely defined by the final score.

Instead, they’re about small developments — sharper pitch shapes, cleaner innings, and pitchers discovering how they want to attack hitters. For Wrobleski, those boxes are starting to check themselves. And if the Dodgers are looking for signs that last October wasn’t a fluke, the early returns this spring are encouraging.