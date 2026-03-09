The 25 Top Prospects in the 2026 World Baseball Classic

Italy

A recent first-round pick for the Philadelphia Phillies, Dante Nori soared through the minors in his first full pro season. After a 110 wRC+ in Single-A, he got a promotion to High-A, where after just 11 games, he went up to Double-A. Nori has excellent on-base skills, but will look to hone his power better on this international stage.

Sam Antonacci is another Italian player with a Double-A promotion in 2025. Antonacci has a much larger sample at that level than Nori, however, hitting to a 153 wRC+ and an OBP of .435. His hit tool is by far the most impressive part of Antonacci’s game. He will likely be a bench bat for Team Italy, but don’t be surprised if he pinch hits when the goal is to string together some base hits.

Sam Aldegheri has been a consistent rotation presence in the Los Angeles Angels’ minor league system over the past two seasons. After posting a 3.72 ERA in 128.1 innings at Double-A, Aldegheri saw a late-season promotion to Triple-A. As he looks to prove that he can hang in the big leagues, Aldegheri will use the WBC as a stage to show the Angels what he can do.

Nick Morabito is an outfield prospect for the Mets and spent all of 2025 at Double-A. He hit to a 120 wRC+ and posted a career-high .112 ISO, a sign that he could develop more power in the years to come.

Andrew Fischer was the Brewers’ first-round draft pick in 2025. While many of these Italian prospects are contact-first guys, Fischer is the exact opposite. At Tennessee, he was the SEC’s home run leader in 2025, and ranked just one homer behind the NCAA DI lead. Look for serious power out of Fischer in WBC action.