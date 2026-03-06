10 MLB Players Who Will Make or Break the 2026 NL Central Race

Rotation Anchor or Trade Deadline Blockbuster?
The Cardinals took a massive, high-upside flier this offseason, bringing in 28-year-old Dustin May on a one-year, $12.5 million contract.
Once considered one of the elite young arms in the Dodgers' system, injuries have derailed May's trajectory. Despite playing in six MLB seasons, he has only logged 324 career big-league innings. Prior to throwing a career-high 132.1 innings in 2025, his previous season-high was just 56 innings back in 2020.
May enters 2026 with easily the highest ceiling of any starter in St. Louis. If he stays healthy and anchors the rotation, the Cardinals could play spoiler. Alternatively, if St. Louis falls out of the race, a healthy May could net a massive return at the August trade deadline.