Top 10 American League Breakout Players to Watch in the 2026 MLB Season

After pitching to a 3.94 ERA across 23 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates last season, RHP Mike Burrows looked like he could be yet another bright arm as a mainstay in their rotation. However, the Pirates were looking for an offensive upgrade during the offseason, and he quickly became an expendable asset for the club.
Now with the Houston Astros, Burrows has a very intriguing breakout case in 2026.
Although his underlying numbers aren’t exactly positive as a whole, Burrows’ arsenal is quite interesting. For starters, his changeup generated whiff and strikeout rates over 42% last season, which is a tremendous mark. Especially with Burrows joining another team that excels at developing arms, this puts him in a good spot.
If he wants to truly break out, Burrows will need to develop a better fastball, as his four-seamer produced a hard-hit rate near 50% last season. This is something the Astros could certainly improve upon, which would help strengthen his breakout case even more.