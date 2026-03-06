Top 10 American League Breakout Players to Watch in the 2026 MLB Season

Dominic Canzone, Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone, who has appeared in the big leagues in each of the last three seasons, showed flashes of brilliance during his 82-game stint in 2025. During this span, the 27-year-old slashed .300/.358/.481 with 11 homers and a 141 wRC+, setting career-highs in virtually every statistic possible.

What stood out the most about Canzone’s impressive showing was his underlying batted-ball data, which all point towards this being a sustainable pace. For starters, Canzone posted a 14.4% barrel rate and an average exit velocity north of 92 MPH. He also crushed both heaters and breaking balls, which means that shouldn’t be a weakness for him either.

Overall, Canzone has quite an interesting breakout case heading into the 2026 season. If things go as planned, the Seattle Mariners may have another legitimate offensive weapon in their lineup.