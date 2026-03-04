Padres Notebook: Castellanos Homers, Buehler Set for Debut; Stars Dazzle in WBC

Getting the start at designated hitter on Tuesday, Nick Castellanos stayed in the spotlight in San Diego’s 4-3 win against the White Sox. The slugger connected for his first homer of the spring, launching a Sean Newcomb cutter 420 ft. over the left field wall.

He also scorched a double with an exit velocity of 100 mph in the first inning of the contest. With Castellanos’ recent defensive and offensive performances, the veteran is earning his way to cracking the Padres Opening Day roster.

In 16 at-bats Cactus League at-bats, Castellanos owns a .931 OPS to go along with five RBIs.

Buehler to make Padres debut Thursday vs. Mariners

Veteran right-hander Walker Buehler will trot out to the mound for the first time in Padres Brown & Gold against Seattle on Thursday. It’s been noted that the 31-year-old has been working closely with pitching coach Ruben Niebla this spring in an attempt at finding his former self.

Buehler threw three innings against the KBO’s NC Dinos on the backfields of the Peoria Sports Complex on Saturday. He reached up to 92 mph on his fastball and showed sharp command of his breaking pitches throughout the simulated game.

Tatis and Machado show out for DR against Tigers in WBC exhibition

Padres superstars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado combined for three runs, three RBIs and four hits, including a majestic moon-shot homer by Machado, against the Detroit Tigers in an exhibition matchup ahead of the World Baseball Classic. The eventual final score fell in favor of Team Dominican Republic by a final score of 12-4.

The contest was played on DR soil, more specifically at Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium in Santo Domingo, in front of 10,000 passionate fans. Something out of a storybook for Dominican skipper Albert Pujols’ star-studded lineup.

As if that wasn’t electric enough, it was what happened after Machado’s home run that made a tune-up game feel like Game 7 of the World Series. Tampa Bay Rays third baseman and fellow Dominican Junior Caminero launched an opposite-field bomb of his own to extend the Dominican lead 8-4.

Caminero grew up idolizing Machado in his journey to professional baseball. Now, playing for King and Country besides the man who he wears no. 13 after, the young superstar had just gone back-to-back with his mentor and future Hall-of-Famer.

And now, as I quote another line from the baseball drama Moneyball, I ask, “How can you not be romantic about baseball?"