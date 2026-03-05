Inside the 2026 World Baseball Classic: Pool-by-Pool Preview

Join the Conversation

Who is Your Pick to Win the 2026 World Baseball Classic?

The stage is set for the most competitive World Baseball Classic in history. From the star power of the Dominican Republic to the disciplined pitching of Japan and the high-octane offense of Team USA, the margins for error have never been thinner.

Will a "growth tier" nation like Mexico or Italy pull off a massive upset in the quarterfinals? Or will we see a legendary rematch of the 2023 final in Miami?

We want to hear from you: * Which nation has the most impressive roster?

Which Angels, Dodgers, or Padres player are you most excited to watch on the international stage?

Does Team USA have enough pitching to take back the trophy?

Sound off in the comments and let us know your championship prediction!