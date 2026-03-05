Inside the 2026 World Baseball Classic: Pool-by-Pool Preview

Pool D — The Group of Death in Miami
Teams: Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Netherlands, Israel, Nicaragua Location: LoanDepot Park - Miami, FL
The Dominican Republic looks like a juggernaut. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado headline a lineup that could overwhelm anyone. Albert Pujols takes over as manager, looking to avoid the early exit that plagued the team in 2023.
Venezuela is just as loaded with Ronald Acuña Jr., Luis Arraez, and Salvador Perez. They swept a pool containing both the D.R. and Puerto Rico in 2023. The Netherlands, managed by Hall of Famer Andruw Jones, features Xander Bogaerts and Ozzie Albies, while Israel looks to recapture its 2017 magic behind Harrison Bader. Pool D might be the most top-heavy and volatile group in the tournament.
