Santiago Espinal’s Head-Turning Spring Forcing Dodgers’ Roster Decision

Opportunity opening on the roster

Circumstances have also helped Espinal’s case. The Dodgers recently created roster room in the 40-man roster after outrighting Jack Suwinski, while injuries have sidelined Tommy Edman. With those openings, the pathway to a bench job has become much clearer. Espinal’s right-handed bat could complement another versatile piece in camp, Hyeseong Kim, who offers left-handed balance while splitting time between second base and center field.

Together, they could give Roberts a pair of movable chess pieces — the kind of interchangeable depth the Dodgers rely on across a 162-game season. Espinal arrived in camp fighting for relevance. Now he’s forcing his way into the conversation.

For a Dodgers team with championship expectations, bench roles are rarely ceremonial. Injuries happen. Matchups matter. Depth gets tested. If Espinal’s spring performance is any indication, he may end up doing more than simply claiming the last seat on the bench.

With a few weeks remaining before Opening Day, the Dodgers’ roster is beginning to take shape. And increasingly, it looks like there’s a place reserved for the infielder who arrived as a long shot and quickly became one of the most compelling stories of the spring.