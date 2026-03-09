A’s Young Core Ready to Compete Upon 2028 Las Vegas Arrival

Youth Movement

Rooker is the oldest player of the bunch recently extended at 31, but he’s also the most established with two All-Star appearances and a Silver Slugger award. Butler is the technically the elder in the Athletics’ youth movement at 25 years old, while Soderstrom is 24 and Wilson is 23. Kurtz, who tied for fifth in the AL with 36 home runs in just 117 games last season, is the youngest of them all at just 22.

After improving from 69 to 79 wins last season, the hope in 2026 is that there will be another significant jump that has the team hovering around Wild Card contention. If the process goes according to plan, the A’s will hopefully be playing meaningful baseball as soon as they hit The Strip two years from now.

“We’re definitely headed towards the playoffs,” Wilson said. “Obviously, you see the money that the organization is spending. They’ve put talent on the field to go out there and make a playoff run. I think that in a couple years, when we get here, we're going to hit the ground running and we'll have a pretty good team.”

Soderstrom echoed Wilson’s sentiment and made it clear that when the A’s do arrive, they’ll be playing a style of baseball that’s compatible with all of the other worldly entertainment options in the city.

“We’re going to be a fun, exciting team to watch,” Soderstrom said. “We're going to be young, have great offense. The pitchers are going to be great, so it'll be a good overall team, and we’re looking forward to it.”