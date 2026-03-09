10 Major League Hitters Facing a Make-or-Break 2026 Season

Parker Meadows – OF – Detroit Tigers

58 G, .215/.291/.330, 4 HR, 75 wRC+ Minor League Options: 1

There was a stretch in the second half of 2024 where Parker Meadows looked like a five-tool, 4+ WAR player. Outside of that stretch, he’s struggled to stay healthy, struck out a lot, and has been relegated to a platoon role.

His defense and speed are good enough that a 90-95 wRC+ would be sufficient to make him a starter, but the Tigers have other options on his heels. If Matt Vierling returns to full health and looks closer to his 2024 self, he could see more time. Also, top prospect Max Clark could be ready by mid-season and take over center field.

I would imagine Meadows would go to the fourth outfield spot before returning to the minors, but it really all depends on how his at-bats look. We have seen more ugly stretches than positive stretches the past couple of seasons.