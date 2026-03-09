10 Major League Hitters Facing a Make-or-Break 2026 Season

- 2025 Stats: 143 G, .249/.289/.370, 9 HR, 81 wRC+
- Minor League Options: 1
Arizona has seemed content with running Thomas out in center field for the better part of the past four seasons. However, his defense has regressed in recent years, and his arm strength is better suited for left. At the plate, he doesn’t walk, strikes out more than you would like, and doesn’t make much impact.
If Jordan Lawler becoming an outfielder sticks, Thomas could be on the hot seat. Although Arizona’s minor league depth is not a strong suit, Ryan Waldschmidt is a rookie who looks ready to claim a role. He could be inserted into left field and provide a much higher offensive floor.
This move would likely push Thomas to a bench role, but it’s not impossible to think he could have a similar fate to Jake McCarthy. At some point, the Diamondbacks are going to need more out of Thomas to justify his roster spot.