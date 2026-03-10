Mets Right Field Battle 2026: Carson Benge vs. Mike Tauchman vs. MJ Melendez

As the 2026 season rapidly approaches, the New York Mets have a highly competitive positional battle on their hands during spring training.

On the first day of camp, Mets President of Baseball Operations, David Stearns, announced that Juan Soto will play left field this season. The decision opened up right field to competition in camp.

Soto had notified New York’s brass that he would play left field for Team Dominican Republic during the upcoming World Baseball Classic. After hearing the news that Soto spent the winter working out in left field, the Mets flipped him to the opposite corner spot.

New York has three options to man the right field position now that Soto’s not there anymore: Carson Benge, Mike Tauchman and MJ Melendez. The candidates vary significantly in major league experience and success.

Here is a breakdown of each player’s pre-season case for potentially jogging out to right field on Opening Day in Queens.

The Mets Want Carson Benge to Win the Job

David Stearns made it known throughout the offseason that Carson Benge (Just Baseball’s No. 11 prospect) would have every opportunity to make the team out of spring training. New York has not had a player debut on Opening Day since Pete Alonso in 2019.

Benge shot up through the Mets system after being selected 19th overall in 2023. Slashing an impressive .281/.385/.472 with 15 homers and 22 stolen bases across three minor league levels in 2025. However, his production slowed over his final 24 games in Triple-A, suggesting that he could benefit from more time at that level.

Defensively, Benge is more than capable in the outfield. A former two-way player in college, he brings above-average athleticism and versatility to play all three positions on the grass. If not for the Mets’ acquisition of Luis Robert Jr., Benge may have been projected to start in center field rather than right field.

Benge has performed well so far in spring, going 4-for-13 at the plate while flashing good defensive range. He singled following a ten-pitch at-bat earlier this week and said afterward, “I hate striking out. That’s one thing about me.”

Benge’s approach at the plate is big-league ready. He consistently works deep into counts, puts the ball in play and is willing to take walks.

That approach perfectly fits the mold of what the renewed Mets offense is for 2026: a heavy focus on putting the ball in play, and converting with runners in scoring position.

The Mets are certainly hoping for Benge to win this battle, but they won’t force him if he’s not ready.

Mike Tauchman Gives the Mets a Great Fallback Option

If Benge falters, Mike Tauchman could very well take over. An eight-year veteran in the majors, Tauchman holds the edge when it comes to experience.

The Bradley University product has a similar offensive approach to Benge. He’s patient at the plate and has flashed some occasional pop. He appeared in 93 games for the White Sox in 2025, slashing .263/.365/.400 with nine homers.

Entering his age-35 season, Tauchman’s defense continues to grade out as average. He posted 0 Outs Above Average and a 0 Fielding Run Value last season. Not great, not awful.

Tauchman’s upside potential is not as high as Benge’s but he provides New York a reliable option in right field. If Benge is not ready for the majors by the end of camp, Tauchman could handle right field until he is ready.

He has also started strong at the plate this spring, going 3-for-8 with a home run and two doubles.

Securing Tauchman on a minor league deal could prove to be a bargain for New York, given his ability to be a temporary starter or a dependable depth option.

Wild Card: MJ Melendez in Camp to Fight for a Job

Former Kansas City Royals top prospect MJ Melendez is the last name in competition for this position. He was let go by the Royals following a 2025 season that was largely spent in the minor leagues.

At just 27 years old, Melendez could benefit from a change of scenery to rejuvenate his major league career. The former second-round pick has yet to post a season as an above-average hitter in the big leagues. His best year came in 2022, when he smacked 18 home runs and posted a 97 wRC+.

Melendez made major strides defensively in 2025, grading out as a league-average outfielder in a limited sample. Prior to that, he ranked among the worst defensive players in baseball, struggling with range and poor reaction time.

Despite the defensive improvement, Melendez’s offensive struggles continued in 2025. He only slashed .083/.154/.167, recording just five hits in 65 plate appearances.

Like Benge and Tauchman, Melendez has started spring training strong, going 4-for-11 at the plate, including a two-homer game.

Melendez’s chances of winning the right field job are lower than Benge’s and Tauchman’s due to his track record. If he does not make the Opening Day roster, he can remain with the organization in the minors. Melendez could revive his career and be an impactful contributor for New York.

Honorable Mentions

New York also has some additional in-house options that could see time in right field.

Tyrone Taylor is entering his third season with the Mets. A glove-first outfielder, he is a lock for the Opening Day roster as the team’s fourth outfielder. Offensively, Taylor struggled last season, posting a lowly 70 wRC+.

However, his defense was elite across all three outfield positions. The majority of Taylor’s playing time will come when he gives Soto and Robert days off their feet. The Mets prefer not to rely on Taylor as a full-time starter, but he provides depth in a backup role.

Brett Baty finally broke through at the major league level in 2025, making major strides on both sides of the ball. New York’s acquisition of Bo Bichette as the team’s new third bbasemanpushed Baty off the hot corner.

Last spring, Baty learned second base and has played only one inning in left field at the major league level. However, he has prior minor league experience in the outfield, so the position is not entirely new.

This spring, Baty is also learning first base as the Mets attempt to mold him into a super utility option. While he could see occasional time in right field, his limited major league experience in the outfield and ability to DH or play the infield mmakeit unlikely that he will log the majority of his innings there.

Jared Young has limited experience in right field, logging just three career innings at the position. He emerged as a potential left-handed power threat for New York in 2025, launching four homers in 43 at-bats.

Young is less likely to compete for regular right field innings and more likely to factor into pinch-hitting opportunities or designated hitter starts against right-handed pitching. His lack of defensive versatility and overall profile reduces his chances of earning significant playing time within a crowded outfield mix.

Who Will Get the Nod on Opening Day?

After examining the plethora of options available, Carson Benge appears to be the frontrunner for the job. His performance this spring, paired with the organization’s public statements that he will have every opportunity to make the team, positions him well.

With plenty of time in spring training still remaining, things could always change. However, Benge looks poised to win this battle. The Mets have spent years building one of the deepest farm systems in baseball. Starting Benge in right field on opening day would be a signal from the organization that the future is now.

