Angels 2026 Spring Training: Final Roster Battles & Opening Day Outlook

TEMPE, Ariz. — With Opening Day approaching, the Los Angeles Angels still have several key decisions to make before their March 26 season opener in Houston. Multiple roster spots remain unsettled, particularly at second base, the back end of the bullpen, and the final spot in the starting rotation.

Infield Stability and Open Competitions

As reported by Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, at first base, Nolan Schanuel is firmly established as the starter. The 23-year-old is entering his third full season in that role and could be poised for a significant step forward if he begins to tap into more power. His spring performance at the plate has been quiet so far, but there is still time for him to find his rhythm before the regular season begins.

Second base remains one of the most open competitions in camp. Veteran Adam Frazier, who joined the organization on a Minor League deal, offers a left-handed bat known for strong contact skills. He has also seen time in left field, which could provide the Angels with flexibility in roster construction. However, 2024 first-round pick Christian Moore is still pushing for the job. Moore has even taken reps at third base this spring to expand his defensive versatility.

Zach Neto appears locked in as the club’s shortstop after emerging as one of the team’s most reliable players over the past two seasons. His strong spring showing has only reinforced expectations that he could be a breakout performer in 2026. At third base, Yoán Moncada returns on a one-year deal worth $4 million, stepping in again while Anthony Rendon remains sidelined and likely won’t appear with the Angels this season with his restructured contract. Because of Moncada’s recent injury history, the Angels added depth by signing Jeimer Candelario to a Minor-League contract.

Outfield Dynamics and Catching Tandem

In the outfield, Mike Trout, Jo Adell, Josh Lowe, and Jorge Soler are expected to fill most of the roles. Trout has expressed interest in returning to center field, which could allow Lowe to settle into left and Adell to handle right. Soler, who trimmed down during the offseason, has impressed both at the plate and in the field. Defensive specialist Bryce Teodosio is also pushing for a roster spot.

Behind the plate, Logan O’Hoppe and Travis d’Arnaud form the expected catching tandem. O’Hoppe has been one of the team’s most productive hitters this spring, already leading the club in home runs.

Pitching Staff and Final Rotation Spot

The pitching staff still features competition as well. Yusei Kikuchi, José Soriano, and Reid Detmers appear secure in the rotation, with Grayson Rodriguez also trending toward a spot. The final job may come down to Alek Manoah, who must improve his command after a shaky outing that included five walks. Meanwhile, several relievers are battling for bullpen positions as the Angels finalize their roster before the regular season begins.