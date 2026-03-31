Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
MLB · 3 hours ago

Dodgers loaded in NL Cy Young race as Yoshinobu Yamamoto emerges among early favorites

The Sporting Tribune

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — Less than a week into the 2026 MLB season, the National League Cy Young race is already shifting — and the Los Angeles Dodgers are right in the middle of it.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has emerged as one of the early favorites, listed at 11/2 (+550) odds at BetOnline.ag, placing him firmly among the top contenders for the award. Yamamoto’s presence highlights the Dodgers’ remarkable pitching depth, with four of their starters appearing on the odds board.

Joining Yamamoto are Blake Snell (33/1), Tyler Glasnow (40/1) and Shohei Ohtani (28/1), giving Los Angeles more representation than any other team among the early Cy Young candidates, according to BetOnline.

The early movement at the top of the odds reflects how volatile the race can be. Paul Skenes, who won the 2025 NL Cy Young Award in his first full season, opened as a heavy favorite to repeat. But his first start of the season quickly changed the outlook.

Skenes allowed five earned runs while recording just two outs, leaving him with a staggering 67.5 ERA after one outing. Even a dominant bounce-back performance would leave his ERA significantly inflated in the early going.

That stumble opened the door for Cristopher Sanchez, last year’s Cy Young runner-up, who capitalized with six shutout innings, no walks and 10 strikeouts in his season debut. Sanchez now sits atop the board as the new favorite at 3/1, followed by Skenes at 4/1.

Yamamoto’s positioning just behind them underscores both his expectations and the Dodgers’ standing as a pitching powerhouse. The right-hander entered the season with high expectations after showing flashes of dominance and continues to be viewed as a potential ace in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers’ quartet on the list reflects not only star power but depth, giving them multiple legitimate Cy Young candidates as the season unfolds. With Ohtani’s two-way profile, Snell’s past Cy Young pedigree, and Glasnow’s elite strikeout ability, Los Angeles has assembled one of the most formidable rotations in baseball.

While it’s still early and odds remain fluid, the first week of the season has already reshaped the race — and positioned the Dodgers as a central storyline in the battle for the National League’s top pitching honor.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Who Will Win the 2026 World Series?
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Mar 31 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PHX

PHX

+3.5

+108

O 224.5

ORL

ORL

-3.5

-117

U 224.5

Mar 31 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CHA

CHA

-18.5

-1567

O 220.5

BKN

BKN

+18.5

+1329

U 220.5

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 1 month ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 1 month ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 1 month ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 5 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 5 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

Top 3 NBA Draft Picks: Tracking the Prediction Market Odds
NBA · 1 day ago
Top 3 NBA Draft Picks: Tracking the Prediction Market Odds
Bulls vs. Spurs Matchup: A Hefty Point Spread on Monday Night
NBA · 1 day ago
Bulls vs. Spurs Matchup: A Hefty Point Spread on Monday Night
Eastern Conference Odds: Top 4 Teams Battle for Supremacy
NBA · 6 days ago
Eastern Conference Odds: Top 4 Teams Battle for Supremacy
Are the Lakers True Contenders in the Western Conference?
NBA · 1 week ago
Are the Lakers True Contenders in the Western Conference?
NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
NBA · 3 weeks ago
NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?