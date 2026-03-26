Dodgers, UNIQLO announce naming rights partnership at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers and global apparel retailer UNIQLO have announced a landmark partnership that will introduce “UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium,” marking the company’s first major sports sponsorship in the United States.

As part of the agreement, UNIQLO branding will be prominently displayed throughout Dodger Stadium, including above the batter’s eye in center field, along the facade beneath the press box and on the grass near the baselines.

The partnership brings together two globally recognized brands and extends beyond traditional naming rights. Both organizations said the collaboration will focus on enhancing the fan experience, engaging retail customers and supporting the Los Angeles community.

An in-stadium event is planned early in the upcoming season at UNIQLO Field, where thousands of fans will be introduced to the brand through large-scale activations and giveaways featuring its LifeWear apparel.

UNIQLO also plans to highlight the partnership at select California retail locations, particularly in the Los Angeles area, by creating dedicated in-store displays and promotional spaces tied to the Dodgers.

Community outreach will play a central role in the agreement, with both organizations working on initiatives aimed at benefiting local residents, particularly youth programs. Additional details on those efforts are expected to be announced in May.

The Dodgers, one of baseball’s most storied franchises, continue to expand their global reach through partnerships that align with their brand and fan base, while UNIQLO strengthens its presence in the United States market through a high-profile entry into professional sports.