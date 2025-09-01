Major League Baseball American League Power Rankings
15. Chicago White Sox
They are better than they were a year ago. That's a pretty low bar to reach.
1. Detroit Tigers
Great rotation and getting production from young hitters. They have a pretty comfortable lead in the AL Central.
2. Toronto Blue Jays
They have been playing great baseball and have control of the AL East for the time being.
3. Houston Astros
They remain atop the AL West, despite not playing good baseball for the past month or so.
4. New York Yankees
They were one of the worst teams in baseball for nearly two months but have caught fire recently and are holding onto a Wild Card spot for now.
5. Boston Red Sox
They gained a ton of ground in both the AL East and Wild Card, and have rebounded after a rough couple of weeks. They are currently in possession of the second Wild Card slot but need to be more consistent if they want to hold on to it.
6. Seattle Mariners
Their starting pitching and bullpen are big strengths, and their lineup is much better after their trade deadline acquisitions.
7. Texas Rangers
After making a run toward an AL wild-card spot, they hit a rough patch. Their recent hot streak has them with an outside shot at the final Wild Card slot.
8. Kansas City Royals
They've been struggling most of the season but still hav a Wild Card spot in their sights.
9. Cleveland Guardians
They were challenging for the last Wild Card slot, but have recently faltered and fallen behind the Kansas City Royals.
10. Tampa Bay Rays
They have slipped in the standings and are likely to continue to.
11. Los Angeles Angels
The Angels competed for a little while, but seem to be treading water as an organization.
12. Athletics
They have some of the top young hitting in baseball, but they lack the quality pitching to be a truly competitive team.
13. Minnesota Twins
Other than a massive win streak earlier in the season, they have been mediocre at best. They've really fallen apart since their fire sale at the trade deadline.
14. Baltimore Orioles
They had rebounded a bit from their terrible start to the season, but going 2-8 in their last 10 games put the skids on any positive momentum. They have the talent to rebound in 2026, but their pitching will have to improv
