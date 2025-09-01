Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

MLB · 3 hours ago

Major League Baseball American League Power Rankings

Host · Writer

  • 15. Chicago White Sox

    They are better than they were a year ago. That's a pretty low bar to reach.

  • 2. Toronto Blue Jays

    They have been playing great baseball and have control of the AL East for the time being.

  • 3. Houston Astros

    They remain atop the AL West, despite not playing good baseball for the past month or so.

  • 4. New York Yankees

    They were one of the worst teams in baseball for nearly two months but have caught fire recently and are holding onto a Wild Card spot for now.

  • 5. Boston Red Sox

    They gained a ton of ground in both the AL East and Wild Card, and have rebounded after a rough couple of weeks. They are currently in possession of the second Wild Card slot but need to be more consistent if they want to hold on to it.

  • 6. Seattle Mariners

    Their starting pitching and bullpen are big strengths, and their lineup is much better after their trade deadline acquisitions.

  • 7. Texas Rangers

    After making a run toward an AL wild-card spot, they hit a rough patch. Their recent hot streak has them with an outside shot at the final Wild Card slot.

  • 8. Kansas City Royals

    They've been struggling most of the season but still hav a Wild Card spot in their sights.

  • 9. Cleveland Guardians

    They were challenging for the last Wild Card slot, but have recently faltered and fallen behind the Kansas City Royals.

  • 10. Tampa Bay Rays

    They have slipped in the standings and are likely to continue to.

  • 11. Los Angeles Angels

    The Angels competed for a little while, but seem to be treading water as an organization.

  • 12. Athletics

    They have some of the top young hitting in baseball, but they lack the quality pitching to be a truly competitive team.

  • 13. Minnesota Twins

    Other than a massive win streak earlier in the season, they have been mediocre at best. They've really fallen apart since their fire sale at the trade deadline. 

  • 14. Baltimore Orioles

    They had rebounded a bit from their terrible start to the season, but going 2-8 in their last 10 games put the skids on any positive momentum. They have the talent to rebound in 2026, but their pitching will have to improv

  • 15. Chicago White Sox

    They are better than they were a year ago. That's a pretty low bar to reach.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

MLB: Top 7 Outfielders in Baseball - No. 7 Will Surprise You

MLB · 3 hours ago

Kyle Amore

Top 7 Starting Pitchers for the 2025 Baseball Season

MLB · 3 hours ago

Kyle Amore

Major League Baseball National League Power Rankings

MLB · 3 hours ago

Doug Anderson

Braves vs. Phillies: Sunday Night Baseball Same Game Parlay

MLB · 23 hours ago

Grant White

MLB Prospect Watch: 2025 Dominican Summer League Standouts

MLB · 1 day ago

Doug Anderson

MLB on Fox: Mariners vs Guardians Same Game Parlay Picks Today

MLB · 2 days ago

Joe Cervenka

Tyler Soderstrom Talks Hype Around New Stadium for Athletics

MLB · 3 days ago

Sportsgrid-Staff

MLB Home Run Props Today (8/29): Junior Caminero Among Best Bets

MLB · 3 days ago

Paul Connor

MLB Best Bets Today: Friday's Top 2 Betting Picks (August 29)

MLB · 3 days ago

Gabriel Santiago

MLB 3-Game Parlay: Top Picks, Odds & Predictions for Friday, August 29

MLB · 3 days ago

Grant White