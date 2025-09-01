Top 7 Starting Pitchers for the 2025 Baseball Season
Host · Writer
7. Bryan Woo, Seattle Mariners
Bryan Woo has been Seattle’s best starting pitcher and has reached career highs in games started, innings pitched, and strikeouts. His breakout season has led the team to fight for a playoff spot. Continued production will be crucial in Seattle’s fight for the postseason.
1. Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers
The American League Cy Young Award is turning into a two-man race between Tarik Skubal and Garrett Crochet. Skubal has a slight edge in ERA and WHIP, but he is neck and neck with Boston’s ace in strikeouts. Skubal has reached a second consecutive season with 200+ strikeouts and is projected to end the season with a sub-2.40 ERA and sub-1.00 WHIP.
2. Garrett Crochet, Boston Red Sox
Garrett Crochet has followed up last season’s career year with better numbers in 2025. He now has back-to-back seasons with 200+ strikeouts and is on pace to end the season with a lower ERA and WHIP. Crochet is the ace of Boston’s staff and is using his will to get the team into the playoffs.
3. Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies
Zack Wheeler was on the fast track to winning the National League Cy Young Award and projected to end the season with a fourth year reaching 200+ strikeouts. He made his final start on August 15 and will miss the rest of the season after undergoing thoracic outlet decompression surgery. This is a blow to Wheeler and the Phillies as they enter the playoffs.
4. Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates
Paul Skenes’ career is off to a historic start. He’s amassed 350 strikeouts in his first two seasons and is projected to finish the year with 200+ strikeouts, a sub-2.20 ERA, and a sub-1.00 WHIP. Pittsburgh has a generational talent in Skenes, and roster management is crucial if they want their star to shine in the postseason.
5. Hunter Brown, Houston Astros
Hunter Brown’s first two seasons saw him post healthy strikeout numbers, but opposing hitters were getting the best of him. He’s having a breakout season and is on pace for 200+ strikeouts while lowering his ERA and WHIP well below his career averages. Houston has a thin lead on the division, and Brown’s continued production will help the Astros extend their lead.
6. Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers
Jacob deGrom’s health has contributed to his best season since 2019. He’s accumulated more than 20 starts, 150+ strikeouts, and his most innings pitched in five seasons. The Texas right-hander skipped a start due to shoulder fatigue before returning to the mound on Monday. deGrom stated he wants to end the season strong, but the health of his shoulder is concerning.
7. Bryan Woo, Seattle Mariners
Bryan Woo has been Seattle’s best starting pitcher and has reached career highs in games started, innings pitched, and strikeouts. His breakout season has led the team to fight for a playoff spot. Continued production will be crucial in Seattle’s fight for the postseason.
1. Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers
The American League Cy Young Award is turning into a two-man race between Tarik Skubal and Garrett Crochet. Skubal has a slight edge in ERA and WHIP, but he is neck and neck with Boston’s ace in strikeouts. Skubal has reached a second consecutive season with 200+ strikeouts and is projected to end the season with a sub-2.40 ERA and sub-1.00 WHIP.