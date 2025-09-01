Live NowLive
MLB · 5 hours ago

MLB Home Run Props Today (9/01): Randy Arozarena Among Best Bets

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

Looking to go yard with your MLB bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top home run picks to help you swing for the fences!

Let’s dive into today’s best long ball candidates:

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. SEA Randy Arozarena (+420) @ Tampa Bay Rays

  • Arozarena hit his 26th home run of the season in yesterday’s win over the Cleveland Guardians.
  • The All-Star outfielder has gone deep three times in his past eight games.
  • Rays starting pitcher Shane Baz (8-11, 5.19 ERA) has allowed 26 home runs this season, 17 coming to right-handed batters.
  • Baz is yielding 1.87 HR/9 to RHBs.
  • Over his last seven starts, Baz holds a brutal 8.47 ERA while giving up nine home runs.
  • Arozarena boasts a 40.4% hard-hit rate and a 19.1% home run to fly ball ratio against right-handed pitching.
  • Tampa’s bullpen has surrendered the ninth-most home runs (66).

2. SF Rafael Devers (+255) @ Colorado Rockies

  • Devers launched his 28th home run of the year in yesterday’s 13-2 rout of the Baltimore Orioles.
  • The star DH/3B has been on a tear, slashing .321/.419/.642 with five home runs in his last 15 games
  • Across 46.2 IP, left-handed batters are slashing .285/.370/.495 with ten home runs against Rockies starter Chase Dollander (2-11, 6.55 ERA), a rate of 1.97 HR/9.
  • Dollander is yielding a 40.8% hard-hit rate and a 43.3% fly ball rate against LHBs.
  • Devers boasts a 44.1% hard-hit rate and a 41.0% fly ball rate against RHP.
  • Devers is slugging .518 with a .247 ISO against RHP.
  • Colorado’s bullpen has given up an MLB-worst 82 home runs and ranks 29th in ERA (5.25).
  • The Coors Field effect is in play.

