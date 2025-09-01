MLB Home Run Props Today (9/01): Randy Arozarena Among Best Bets

‌



Looking to go yard with your MLB bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top home run picks to help you swing for the fences!

Let’s dive into today’s best long ball candidates:

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. SEA Randy Arozarena (+420) @ Tampa Bay Rays

Arozarena hit his 26th home run of the season in yesterday’s win over the Cleveland Guardians.

in yesterday’s win over the Cleveland Guardians. The All-Star outfielder has gone deep three times in his past eight games .

. Rays starting pitcher Shane Baz (8-11, 5.19 ERA) has allowed 26 home runs this season , 17 coming to right-handed batters .

has allowed , . Baz is yielding 1.87 HR/9 to RHBs .

. Over his last seven starts, Baz holds a brutal 8.47 ERA while giving up nine home runs .

while giving up . Arozarena boasts a 40.4% hard-hit rate and a 19.1% home run to fly ball ratio against right-handed pitching .

and a against . Tampa’s bullpen has surrendered the ninth-most home runs (66).

Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily MLB Game Picks and MLB Prop Picks.

2. SF Rafael Devers (+255) @ Colorado Rockies

Devers launched his 28th home run of the year in yesterday’s 13-2 rout of the Baltimore Orioles.

in yesterday’s of the Baltimore Orioles. The star DH/3B has been on a tear, slashing .321/.419/.642 with five home runs in his last 15 games .

. Across 46.2 IP , left-handed batters are slashing .285/.370/.495 with ten home runs against Rockies starter Chase Dollander (2-11, 6.55 ERA ), a rate of 1.97 HR/9 .

, against Rockies starter ), a rate of . Dollander is yielding a 40.8% hard-hit rate and a 43.3% fly ball rate against LHBs .

and a . Devers boasts a 44.1% hard-hit rate and a 41.0% fly ball rate against RHP .

and a . Devers is slugging .518 with a .247 ISO against RHP .

. Colorado’s bullpen has given up an MLB-worst 82 home runs and ranks 29th in ERA (5.25) .

and ranks . The Coors Field effect is in play.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.