MLB: Top 7 Outfielders in Baseball – No. 7 Will Surprise You

1. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Aaron Judge looked to have the American League MVP Award wrapped up before suffering a right elbow injury in late July. The issues caused him to miss 10 games, and the Yankees lost six of them. He returned on August 5 but has struggled throughout August, posting a batting average (100 points) and OPS (674 points) below his season averages. His elbow may be contributing to his rough month, but Judge has been MLB’s best outfielder throughout the season, reaching 40+ home runs and 95+ RBI for the fourth time in his career.