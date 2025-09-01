Live NowLive
MLB · 2 hours ago

MLB: Top 7 Outfielders in Baseball – No. 7 Will Surprise You

Host · Writer

  • 7. Jo Adell, Los Angeles Angels

    Jo Adell’s abilities weren’t translating well during his first few stints in the Majors. He was striking out frequently and having a hard time adjusting to Major League pitchers. He started to look more comfortable last season, and he’s having his breakout in 2025. He’s on pace to end the season with 35+ home runs and 90+ RBI.

  • 2. Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers

    The 24-year-old outfielder has followed up last season’s breakout year with better numbers in 2025. Riley Greene has been Detroit’s offensive leader throughout the season, playing a key role in Detroit’s comfortable division lead. The Detroit outfielder is on pace for 40+ home runs and 100+ RBI.

  • 3. Juan Soto, New York Mets

    Juan Soto’s first season with the Mets has seen him produce solid power numbers while setting a career high in stolen bases. His slash line is below his career average numbers, and this is attributed to his strikeout rate being higher than his career average. However, Soto is on pace for his second consecutive season with 40+ home runs and 100+ RBI.

  • 4. Taylor Ward, Los Angeles Angels

    Last season, Taylor Ward had a breakout year and is following it with an even better 2025 season. The outfielder is one of the few bright spots for a last-place Angels team. Ward is on pace to end the season with 40+ home runs and 100+ RBI.

  • 5. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs

    In his second season, Pete Crow-Armstrong is having a breakout campaign, but is part of an offense that has struggled since the All-Star break. The biggest surprise to his monster season is his power. It is an unexpected but gladly welcomed surprise. PCA is on pace to end the season with 35 home runs, 95 RBI, and 40 stolen bases.

  • 6. James Wood, Washington Nationals

    In his first full season, at 22 years old, James Wood has shown his superstar potential. He’s on pace to end the season with 30+ home runs and 90+ RBI. James Wood is Washington’s superstar for the foreseeable future.

