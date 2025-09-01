Live NowLive
MLB · 2 hours ago

Major League Baseball National League Power Rankings

Host · Writer

  • 15. Colorado Rockies

    It has been a disastrous season in the Rocky Mountains.

  • 2. Philadelphia Phillies

    They have a terrific lineup, great starting pitching, and plenty of arms in the pen.

  • 3. Los Angeles Dodgers

    The Los Angeles Dodgers are once again a top team in the league. Their lineup is elite, and they have been getting healthier.

  • 4. Chicago Cubs

    The offense is amazing, the starting pitching has been solid, and the bullpen has settled in nicely. They've been up and down lately and can't seem to gain ground on the Milwaukee Brewers.

     

  • 5. San Diego Padres

    They have been playing solid baseball all year and had a great trade deadline. They are behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, but are comfortably in an NL Wild Card spot even if they fall back a bit.

  • 6. New York Mets

    They were already a great team, and they had one of the better trade deadlines. They have a four-game lead for the final Wild Card slot.

  • 7. Cincinnati Reds

    They have good SP and a fun young lineup. They could surprise some people the rest of the way. The problem is that the top teams in the NL are stacked.

  • 8. San Francisco Giants

    Since trading for Rafael Devers, the Giants have been bad and have fallen completely out of the playoff race, it seems.

  • 9. St. Louis Cardinals

    They were contending for a wild-card spot a month ago, but have sold off pieces and will go into the offseason looking to rebuild.

  • 10. Arizona Diamondbacks

    They are one of the biggest disappointments this season, despite having gained some ground after a partial sell-off.

  • 11. Miami Marlins

    They had been one of the best teams in the league for much of June and July, but have been treading water recently and are all but out of playoff contention.

  • 12. Atlanta Braves

    They are an even bigger disappointment than the Arizona Diamondbacks.

  • 13. Pittsburgh Pirates

    Paul Skenes is incredible. Other than that, the Pittsburgh Pirates are pretty messy.

  • 14. Washington Nationals

    This is a very young team that is building toward something good, but they are still a few years away.

