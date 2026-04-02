MLB ABS Challenge System Tracker: 2026 Success Rates for Every Team

How the Automated Ball-Strike Challenge Works
The ABS (Automated Ball-Strike) system, powered by Hawk-Eye technology, is officially transforming the big league landscape. Unlike a fully automated robo-ump where every pitch is called by a computer, the ABS Challenge System keeps the human element behind the plate while giving teams a tool for recourse.
Each team enters the game with a set number of challenges. When a pitcher, catcher, or batter believes a call was missed, they signal for a challenge, triggering a near-instantaneous flight-track verification. If the challenge is successful (the call is overturned), the team retains it. If it fails, it’s gone. This competitive laboratory ensures that the most critical counts are decided by a precise, rulebook-defined zone—not human error.
Data is up to games on Thursday, April 2nd