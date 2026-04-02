MLB ABS Challenge System Tracker: 2026 Success Rates for Every Team

The Future of the Human Element - Have Your Say

Is the ABS Challenge a Success or Needs Work?

We’ve seen the data: some teams are sharp operators in the challenge booth, while others are bleeding value on failed attempts. But the real debate isn't just about the numbers, it's about the soul of the game.

We want to hear from you: Does the ABS system provide the structural integrity baseball has been missing, or does it strip away the legendary art of pitch framing and the human profile of the umpire?