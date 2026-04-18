Moisés Ballesteros Is Forcing His Name Into the Cubs Lineup

After a slow start, the Chicago Cubs’ offense has begun to find its rhythm. There are multiple guys in the lineup that have contributed early, though you could argue none have been more impressive than Moisés Ballesteros.

The young lefty has picked up right where he left off following his call-up late in the 2025 season. During that stretch of his first extended look at major league pitching, Ballesteros made the most of his 66 plate appearances, showcasing his mature, well-rounded offensive skillset.

Now, he’s used that foundation to power his hot start this year and helped keep his team stay afloat amid some offensive struggles. Though it is still early and sample sizes are still relatively small, he is flashing the kind of talent that has caught the attention of many.

Here is a look at what is fueling his early success.

All stats updated before play on April 18th.

Preseason Expectations

Coming into the 2026 season, it was widely expected that Ballesteros would see the majority of his at-bats as the Cubs’ designated hitter.

While he spent most of his minor league career at catcher, his long-term ability to stick behind the plate has been questioned by scouts. He caught 71 innings in Triple-A Iowa last season, committing 10 errors and allowing 92 stolen bases on 106 attempts.

That defensive uncertainty amplifies the importance of his ability to produce offensively, though he’s always exceeded on that side of the ball.

Ballesteros spent most of the 2025 season in Triple-A, where he slashed .315/.385/.473 with 13 home runs, 29 doubles, 76 RBIs, and a 13.2% strikeout rate. His offensive profile is built around advanced bat-to-ball ability, a willingness to use the whole field, and enough raw power for it to play in games, giving him a very complete offensive profile.

That combination has helped establish Ballesteros as one of the top prospects in baseball entering 2026, ranking 55th overall on Just Baseball’s preseason top 100 list.

Expectations were already high, but with an impressive performance early this season, they have begun to push even higher.

Early Adjustments

In the minor leagues, hitters have holes in their game that pitchers aren’t able to fully exploit. At the major league level, that margin of error disappears.

We saw this through the first eight games this season with Ballesteros. Opposing pitchers were attacking him with fastballs up in the zone, and he looked helpless. Over that stretch, he whiffed at a 71.4% clip and failed to record a single hit against a four-seam fastball. In total, he had just three hits and was running a 36.4% strikeout rate, which is way out of character for him.

These types of slow starts are not uncommon among players who are still at the beginning of their career at the highest level, but sometimes it can take months if not years before they really find their stride. What has stood out, though, is how quickly those early struggles began to fade. Rather than trying to swing his way out of it, Ballesteros made some important adjustments at the plate.

His vulnerability against high fastballs has ceased. Since those first eight games, he is batting .600 against four-seamers. Allowing his bat to match the plane of that high fastball has paid off.

Another likely factor of that rapid fix is that his bat speed has increased 1.6 mph from its mark in 2025. Having the ability to get the bat head around quicker and at least fight off those pitches will end up forcing mistakes.

Aside from mechanical fixes, it is clear that Ballesteros’ confidence never wavered. Even during his struggles, he was mostly making the same swing decisions and had seemingly the same approach as usual. It came down to finding his timing, rhythm, and taking advantage of the pitches he should.

This mindset paid off, as he has turned his struggles completely around and began to cement himself as an everyday player in the Cubs lineup.

Catching Fire

Moises Ballesteros 3-run bomb to put the Cubs ahead 4-0 in the 1st He’s up to a 1.010 OPS this season! pic.twitter.com/KbKYLvpDig — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 17, 2026

It was evident that adjusting to the way pitchers were attacking him had paid off when he turned on a fastball at the top of the zone for his first home run of the year. Since that point, he has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball.

Including that game, he is 12 for his last 20 with three home runs, eight runs batted in, and just one strikeout. His .600 batting average and 355 wRC+ over that stretch are the best in MLB among players with at least 20 plate appearances.

This has obviously had a large impact on his overall numbers and put him near the top of rookie leaderboards in most offensive categories. His slash line is up to .375/.409/.625 and he has a 185 wRC+, which ranks second among qualified rookies.

Backed by Metrics

Perhaps the most encouraging thing about this surge is that it is fully backed by advanced metrics. Beginning by looking at his quality of contact, you’ll notice that he ranks significantly above league average in each category.

Moises ballesteros MLB Average Hard-Hit Rate 59.4% 37.0% Barrel Rate 15.6% 7.2% Average Exit Velocity 93.2 mph 88.6 mph SLugging Percentage .625 .389

The raw power has always been there for Ballesteros, but his high ground-ball rates have long held him back from being considered a real power hitter. In Triple-A last season, he hit the ball on the ground nearly half the time, and that mark exceeded 62% in his major league time. So far this year, it’s down to 37.5%.

From a purely slugging perspective, this will be huge if it sticks. There aren’t many extra-base hits to be had if the ball isn’t in the air.

To go along with his impressive batted-ball numbers, Ballesteros has quickly rebounded from his early swing-and-miss and strikeout issues. He is now back down to league average in strikeout rate, with whiff and chase rates trending in the right direction.

If this version of Ballesteros sticks, the Cubs won’t have much of a choice anymore. His combination of bat-to-ball skills, growing power, and adaptability will make him a mainstay in the lineup. Even on a crowded roster, his production has stood out and forced its way into regular at-bats.

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