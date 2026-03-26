Opening Day AL East Power Rankings and Preview for 2026

For baseball fans, the best days of the calendar are here! The regular season is underway, and the American League East looks to be one of the most competitive divisions.

Ask four different people who will win the AL East, and you may get four different answers. Rewind to this point last season, and virtually nobody predicted the Toronto Blue Jays to make the World Series. This makes the division an open race in 2026, with many teams that could grab not only the division title, but even the AL pennant.

Four different teams have won the division in the past five years, but the Toronto Blue Jays are the current defending champs, after beating the Yankees for the division title on tiebreakers.

After coming two outs away from a World Series title, the Blue Jays are presumably the favorites once again. In a quietly impressive offseason, they added Dylan Cease, Kazuma Okamoto, and Tyler Rogers to shore up a few weaknesses that kept them from World Series glory.

The New York Yankees are a perennial favorite and never a team to underestimate. While not coming off the highs of the Jays, FanGraphs does have the Bronx Bombers projected to win the most games in the AL East. That being said, the offseason was very quiet in New York, and if the Yankees did not get better, many would argue they got worse.

The Boston Red Sox continue to be a trendy underdog pick to make a deep run. After struggling with rotation depth down the stretch in 2025, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow reinvented the Sox pitching staff this offseason. With FanGraphs now projecting this as the best pitching staff in the MLB, don’t be surprised if the Sox contend for the division title.

The Baltimore Orioles continue to be an up-and-down team. After struggles in 2025, they are looking strong once again. Kyle Bradish is set to return from injury, Trevor Rogers has never looked this good at any point in his career, and Pete Alonso is joining the heart of the Orioles’ lineup.

It’s been a fall from grace for the Tampa Bay Rays as they continue to rebuild. Franchise cornerstone Brandon Lowe was sent to the Pirates, and Shane Baz was traded to Baltimore.

While a few veteran signings in the offseason could help to improve the team overall, it’s hard to believe that the likes of Nick Martinez and Steven Matz will bring Tampa to the promised land.

Who will win this wide-open division? How many Wild Card teams could they have? It’s time to find out.

5. Tampa Bay Rays

2025 Record: 77-85, Finished 4th in the AL East

Projected Opening Day Starting Lineup

This Rays lineup includes a lot of the usual suspects, but there are also fresh faces in the heart of the order.

The major standouts are Jake Fraley and Cedric Mullins, two offseason acquisitions. Despite being a likely cleanup hitter for the Rays, Fraley has never started more than 116 games in a season. Consistently hovering around a 100 wRC+, Fraley is a safe pick to add to the lineup, but he won’t blow anyone away.

Cedric Mullins is certainly past his 2021 prime, where he posted a 6.2 bWAR and a 30/30 campaign. Last season, he started strong with Baltimore, then struggled with the Mets, posting a below-average wRC+ by the season’s end.

The strangest conundrum with Mullins is that statisticians can never seem to agree on his defensive value. Defensive runs saved grades Mullins as one of the worst defensive outfielders in the league, while outs above average sing his praises year over year.

However, the depth in this lineup is weakened by the Rays’ offseason. While Brandon Lowe was traded away, his replacement, Gavin Lux, will start the season on the IL.

It’s impossible to ignore the top three hitters in this lineup, though. Junior Caminero is one of the game’s premier power threats. Jonathan Aranda is coming off of an all-star campaign in 2025. And can anyone ever truly rule out Yandy Diaz to win a batting title?

Notable Depth/Bench

C Hunter Feduccia, UTL Richie Palacios

Hunter Feduccia was traded over from the Dodgers last season and struggled in a brief cup of coffee with the Rays. At 28 years old, it will be interesting to see how much playing time he winds up receiving with just 43 MLB outings to his name.

After a slurry of injuries limited Richie Palacios in 2025, he looks to return strong in 2026. Palacios looked strong in the 17 games he entered last season and will look to build on this while trying to win more consistent playing time.

Projected Starting Rotation

Rotation Depth Chart on Opening Day 1. RHP Drew Rasmussen 2. RHP Ryan Pepiot 3. LHP Shane McClanahan 4. RHP Nick Martinez 5. LHP Steven Matz

Baseball fans have learned over the years to never underestimate the Rays and pitching. Time and time again, they have turned seldom-known names into legitimate workhorses. This season looks to be one of the most veteran staffs they have rolled out in years.

At the top is Drew Rasmussen, who quietly posted a 2.76 ERA over 150.0 innings last season. He has struggled working deep into games, but after finally posting a healthy season, it’s likely that the Rays begin to stretch out his workload.

Ryan Pepiot eclipsed the 162.0 inning mark for the first time in 2025, to the tune of a 3.86 ERA. The signs of a great rotation piece are certainly there, and Pepiot looks to build on this once again as a potential number two guy in Tampa Bay.

Shane McClanahan is the true wild card that baseball fans all over are dying to see again. When we last saw McClanahan, he started the All-Star Game in 2022, en route to a sixth-place Cy Young finish. In 2023, he made another All-Star team and was poised for another top 10 Cy Young finish.

Then, injuries struck. McClanahan missed all of 2024 and 2025 with a combination of Tommy John surgery and a nerve injury in his tricep. With some pitchers losing velocity after this level of injury, baseball fans eagerly await McClanahan’s return to the bump in 2026.

Nick Martinez and Steven Matz are the offseason additions, and both of them seem to fit the classic Rays archetype. Pitchers with high ceilings at different points in their careers, who have been relegated to bullpen or swingman duty. These sorts of players historically thrive with the Rays’ coaching.

Projected Bullpen

After a midseason trade that sent him from Minnesota to Tampa Bay, Griffin Jax looks primed to step into a full-time closer role this season. Jax looked like one of the best relievers in all of baseball in 2024, and while 2025 represented a step back, he will try to return to form for the Rays this season.

Without Edwin Uceta to start the season, the Rays’ bullpen still has several solid options. While some of these names may not jump off the page, the more you watch them pitch, the better they become.

Garrett Cleavinger is coming off of a career year, where he posted a sub-1.00 WHIP and 4.56 K/BB over 61.1 innings. He will be a reliable setup man at the back end of the bullpen, who may have a chance at the closer job as well.

The other interesting name on this list is Cole Sulser. As many relievers are, Sulser has been volatile throughout his career. That being said, he has found a lot of success in Tampa. The key for Sulser is limiting the home run ball; when he holds opponents to less than 1.0 HR/9, he tends to have some very successful seasons.

Outlook

Most projections have a four-horse race in this division with the Rays in a distinctive fifth.

While the Rays are, in some ways, stronger than they were in 2025, this assumption relies on a lot of strong returns from players with a wide range of outcomes. Will Cedric Mullins be the player from the first half or the second half of 2025? What will Shane McClanahan look like after years of injuries?

These are the questions that the Rays will have to answer, and in the meantime, they’re hard to project. Could they sneak out a third or fourth-place finish if some other teams falter? Maybe, but on paper, it’s clear that the Rays look like a fifth-place team.

4. Baltimore Orioles

2025 Record: 75-87, Finished Last in the AL East

Projected Opening Day Starting Lineup

With a combination of prospects and veterans, the Orioles’ lineup has a fairly high ceiling, but a lot of volatile bats as well.

Gunnar Henderson seems like the biggest sure thing in this lineup. One of the best young players in the game, Henderson will anchor the lineup and likely put up another excellent season.

On top of this, the addition of Pete Alonso will add another 30 or 40 homers to the heart of the order. Taylor Ward has also posted an above-average wRC+ in each of the last five seasons and is a consistent, stable force in any lineup.

Then come the volatile bats. Colton Cowser has played two full seasons now, and he has looked like two entirely different players in those seasons. Ryan Mountcastle and Adley Rutschman both posted their first sub-100 wRC+ seasons in 2025. Tyler O’Neill posted a negative WAR last season after a career year in Boston one season prior.

Finally, the youngsters will need to step up with this lineup volatility. Samuel Basallo struggled in a small sample, but he is still a top prospect for a reason. Coby Mayo took a step forward last season but will need to maintain that trajectory to stay involved in this young group in Baltimore.

Notable Depth/Bench

UTL Jeremiah Jackson, OF Dylan Beavers, OF Leody Taveras

After a late-season call-up, Dylan Beavers made the most of his chance at the major league level. In 35 games, Beavers posted a 120 wRC+. While starting over the likes of Ward, O’Neill, and Cowser may prove challenging, Beavers will still certainly get at-bats and has the chance to work his way into the lineup as the season goes on.

Jeremiah Jackson falls in a similar place to Beavers. The difference mainly lies in Jackson’s defensive flexibility and ability to play in the infield. Additionally, Beavers also possesses more patience at the plate, which could differentiate him when deciding who gets more plate appearances.

Leody Taveras has had his highs and lows over the past few seasons, but 2025 ended on a low note. After struggling with the Rangers, he wound up in Seattle, where he struggled even more. Taveras will look for a bounce-back year with the O’s.

Projected Starting Rotation

Rotation Depth Chart on Opening Day 1. LHP Trevor Rogers 2. RHP Kyle Bradish 3. RHP Shane Baz 4. RHP Chris Bassitt 5. RHP Zach Eflin

Don’t look now, but the Orioles have a rotation that can turn some heads, despite trading Grayson Rodriguez to the Angels.

Trevor Rogers may have only thrown 109.2 innings in 2025, but he managed a ninth-place Cy Young finish. In his time on the mound, Rogers netted 5.4 bWAR, as well as a 1.81 ERA and 0.90 WHIP. If he can prove that this season was no fluke, then Rogers could be a legitimate ace for years to come.

After making just 14 starts over the past two seasons, Kyle Bradish is healthy and set to return for the O’s in 2026. Since 2023, Bradish has posted an ERA below three in every season, complete or otherwise. Once fully healthy and stretched out, it’s likely that Bradish could take over as the team’s ace.

Shane Baz continues to be an interesting wild card. Acquired from the Rays this offseason, Baz was a longtime top prospect who has never quite put it all together at the big league level. While Baz struggled in his first full season in 2025, he could be an excellent change-of-scenery candidate.

Projected Bullpen

When healthy, the Orioles have one of the deadliest bullpens in the league. However, with Félix Bautista and Andrew Kittredge starting on the IL, adjustments are needed early on.

Ryan Helsley will likely step into the closer role. At one point, Helsley was one of the most consistent closers in baseball. However, after a trade deadline move sent him to the Mets, Helsley struggled mightily. This season will show whether this is a sign of things to come.

Yennier Cano is another bounce-back candidate. He was an All-Star in 2023, but showed signs of regression in 2024. Then, in 2025, Cano’s season was a disaster. That being said, Cano’s ceiling remains high, and he could certainly be a viable closer at his best.

Keegan Akin and Dietrich Enns are historically long relievers or spot starters who have become reliable bullpen arms. Both could remain in longer relief roles, but Akin could certainly become a high-leverage reliever as well.

Outlook

The Orioles would like to overlook their 2025 pitfalls, especially given their recent history of success. This puts the O’s at a crossroads in 2026, where fans will discover whether last season was a fluke or a sign of things to come.

The O’s could finish first in the AL East just as easily as they could finish last. Only time will tell how the future goes in Baltimore.

3. Boston Red Sox

2025 Record: 89-73, Finished 3rd in the AL East

Projected Opening Day Starting Lineup

The Red Sox lineup this year is marked by a lot of very good hitters without a clear star—yet. There may not be a batter who will hit 30 homers or post an OPS above .900. But take one look at this lineup from top to bottom, and there simply isn’t an easy out.

These statements come with the major caveat of Roman Anthony. Once Just Baseball’s No. 1 overall prospect, Anthony had a rough start to his first season before breaking out. He finished the season with a 140 wRC+ before injury struck. After an incredible performance for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, the sky is the limit for Anthony in 2026.

The rest of the Red Sox outfield is comprised of excellent defenders with solid hit tools. Wilyer Abreu has won two straight gold gloves, and Ceddanne Rafaela got his first last season. Jarren Duran isn’t a slouch in the outfield, either, but will likely start at DH because of the defensive prowess of these two alongside Anthony.

Pair this with Willson Contreras, one of the most consistent hitters over the past few seasons, and the Red Sox are sitting pretty. Caleb Durbin is another new addition who will man the hot corner and contribute an above-average bat to the order.

Marcelo Mayer officially won the second base job from Kristian Campbell and will split time with new addition Andruw Monasterio.

Notable Depth/Bench

C Connor Wong, INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, OF/DH Masataka Yoshida

Masataka Yoshida is perhaps the most interesting name on this list. He once again showed out in the WBC in 2026 and has been shown to anchor the Red Sox lineup at times. But with a crowded outfield, Yoshida has been forced onto the bench to start the season.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been a do-it-all utilityman for years. As a result, it’s easy to expect a slightly below average bat with solid infield defense and above average speed on the basepaths. Nothing flashy, but the type of flexibility you’d like out of a bench bat.

Connor Wong is a fascinating player. He overperformed in 2024, posting a 113 wRC+. However, he took a massive step back in 2025, with that same number dropping to 42. It’s hard to know the true Connor Wong at this point in time, with many believing that the number is somewhere between these two opposite seasons.

Projected Starting Rotation

This Red Sox rotation has taken a complete 180 from years past. Crochet is, by many accounts, the third-best pitcher in baseball. He will anchor the rotation once again after a stellar 2025 campaign.

The second and third spots in the order are manned by two new additions. Sonny Gray was acquired from the Cardinals, and while his ERA was lackluster in 2025, his FIP was nearly one run lower, headlined by his league-leading K/BB ratio.

Ranger Suárez was signed as a free agent after being a postseason beast for the Phillies for years. While longevity and velocity are the concerns for him, his skills as a groundball pitcher mesh well with a park like Fenway, whose left field Green Monster is often a bandbox for hitters.

Brayan Bello is another stalwart in the Sox rotation. He posted a career high in both innings and ERA in 2025, a sign of a step forward in his age-26 season.

The last spot was contentious, as Johan Oviedo looked to be the favorite for much of spring training. However, the spot, at least for the start of the season, was given to lefty Connelly Early, Just Baseball’s No. 23 prospect.

Projected Bullpen

After posting the best season of his career at 37 years old, Aroldis Chapman is back for the Red Sox, looking to resume his dominance as the closer.

Garrett Whitlock took a few weeks to compete with Team USA and now has the job of stepping back into the 8th-inning role. Justin Slaten and Greg Weissert look to be the other likely candidates to form a bridge to Chapman.

Slaten and Whitlock are joined by another Rule 5 Draft Pick in Ryan Watson, who has officially made the team. Additionally, Danny Coulombe has been a steady bullpen arm for the Orioles for years and was a quiet pickup late in the offseason.

This group is rounded out by Jovani Morán and Johan Oviedo, the latter of whom seems eager to try and earn a spot in the coveted Sox rotation.

Outlook

The Red Sox may not have been in the mix for a division title down the stretch last season, but they secured a Wild Card berth. Fans see another playoff run as the minimum this season.

With the level of depth that the Red Sox possess, and the prevalence of injuries in today’s game, Boston is at a significant advantage down the stretch with its depth at virtually every position.

This team will have a shot at the division, and, without a clear favorite in the AL, could be poised to be playing games in late October.

2. New York Yankees

2025 Record: 94-68, Finished 2nd in the AL East

Projected Opening Day Starting Lineup

The Yankees’ lineup is headlined by three former MVPs in Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Giancarlo Stanton. While Judge is the marquee name of that group, Stanton had a renaissance year at 35 years old, and Bellinger continues to hit in Yankee Stadium, which undeniably plays to his strengths.

Ben Rice and Jazz Chisholm Jr. both put it all together in 2025. Chisholm posted his first 30/30 season and netted his first Silver Slugger award. Ben Rice completed his first full season last year and hit to the tune of a 131 wRC+.

Rounding out the lineup are a handful of defensive stalwarts with solid hit tools. Ryan McMahon is an excellent defender at the hot corner, who can hit some short porch homers for the Yankees as well. José Caballero had an offensive turnaround after being traded to the Yankees last season and is one of the best speedsters in the league.

Finally, Austin Wells’ offense has seen ups and downs, but he is a consistent defender behind the dish who can anchor a strong Yankees pitching staff.

Notable Depth/Bench

C J.C. Escarra, 1B Paul Goldschmidt, INF/OF Amed Rosario, OF Randal Grichuk

The Yankees’ bench is full of strong options for pinch-hitting scenarios or platoon starts facing pitchers they match up well against.

Paul Goldschmidt is a lefty killer who can start against the likes of Garrett Crochet or Trevor Rogers, or come off the bench against southpaw relievers. While Goldschmidt’s splits are more polarizing, Randall Grichuk hits for major power against lefties as well. He could certainly fill a similar role on the Yankees’ bench.

Amed Rosario is another righty bat who hits lefties well, evidenced by his .302 batting average against southpaws in 2025.

Finally, J.C. Escarra had a cup of coffee in the majors last season. While he didn’t blow anyone away, there is room to grow as a solid backup option behind Austin Wells.

Projected Starting Rotation

While the Yankees’ rotation is currently riddled with injuries, once healthy, they have a strong staff. Max Fried is a legitimate ace and early Cy Young contender in 2025.

Gerrit Cole, at his best, is one of the best pitchers of the past 10 years. If he can return to form, the Yankees could have the best 1-2 punch in the division. Combine this with Carlos Rodón, who finished sixth in Cy Young voting last season, and the Yankees are not a team you want to face in the playoffs.

Cam Schlittler flashed brilliance in last season’s playoffs, and a former Rookie of the Year, Luis Gil, didn’t even make the Opening Day rotation. That is some exciting depth in the Bronx.

Projected Bullpen

During last year’s offseason and trade deadline, the Yankees acquired a litany of other teams’ closers, including David Bednar, Camilo Doval, and Devin Williams. Some struggled in the Bronx while the likes of David Bednar thrived. With Williams gone, the other two are joined by a veteran group.

Tim Hill is a sidearm lefty who consistently finds ways to fool hitters. Ryan Yarbrough is the other lefty in this bullpen, and both have a similar profile as groundball pitchers. While neither is the typical 2026 flamethrowing reliever, both can make productive outs in important moments.

Fernando Cruz produced the most complete season of his career last season at 35 years old and projects as a reliable setup man in 2026. Pair him with Camilo Doval, and the Yankees have a strong bridge to David Bednar in the 9th.

Outlook

The Yankees are always a World Series contender for a reason, and this season is no different. They have a deep rotation, a strong group of bullpen arms, and a more balanced lineup than recent years.

After winning just as many regular season games as the Blue Jays last season, it’s easy to see the Yankees as a 1B in this division. They could absolutely win the division, even if they’re not the overwhelming favorite.

1. Toronto Blue Jays

2025 Record: 94-68, Finished 1st in the AL East

Projected Opening Day Starting Lineup

This Blue Jays lineup was marked by unexpected performances en route to a pennant last season. The major question marks become whether or not these seasons were a fluke.

George Springer is the prime example of this case. In his first four seasons in Toronto, Springer averaged 2.4 WAR and a 112 wRC+. Last season, those numbers jumped to 4.8 and 165.

Players like Addison Barger and Ernie Clement also posted career highs across the board. Davis Schneider bounced back from a 2024 season he’d like to forget.

And yet, one more major question mark remains in Kazuma Okamoto. Players coming over from the NPB can be volatile at times, especially when adjusting to higher velocity in the major leagues. Okamoto will slot in at third for the Blue Jays, and fans eagerly await his performance.

Then there are the givens for the Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a shoo-in for another great offensive season. Daulton Varsho will provide elite defense and respectable at worst offense. Last season was his best offensive performance, and he will look to repeat a similar performance.

Notable Depth/Bench

C Tyler Heineman, OF Nathan Lukes

As far as backup catchers go, Tyler Heineman is one of the more intriguing names. For most of his career, Heineman could hardly find a job. But, after settling with the Jays last season and finally seeing consistent playing time, Heineman hit to a 114 wRC+ in 61 games.

Nathan Lukes was a perfectly league-average bat in his first season. For Jays fans, this is a solid outfielder to have in the reserves should anyone end up injured.

Projected Starting Rotation

Much like the Yankees, the Jays’ rotation is riddled with preseason injuries. Last year’s breakout star in the postseason, Trey Yesavage, will start on the IL. Alongside him is former Cy Young Award Winner Shane Bieber, as well as the ever-reliable José Berríos and Bowden Francis.

That being said, the Jays still have a formidable 1-2 punch. Kevin Gausman needs no introduction at this point, but continues to be an underrated arm capable of 180 innings and an ERA in the 3s nearly every season.

Dylan Cease is the new man in town, who strikes out 200 batters year after year. The problem is Cease’s inconsistency in limiting runs. Over the last four seasons, Cease has toggled between an elite arm and a below-average one, with Jays fans hoping to see more of the former.

Cody Ponce is another name that fans may not recognize. After a forgettable 55.1 innings for the Pirates in 2020-21, Ponce went overseas. After a few reliable seasons in Japan, Ponce excelled in the KBO, throwing to a 1.89 ERA and 0.94 WHIP across 180.2 innings.

Max Scherzer represents a wild card who likely won’t stay in the rotation once the Jays’ other starters become healthy. At 41 years old, Scherzer is out to prove that he can turn back the clock in 2026.

Projected Bullpen

While the lasting memory of Jeff Hoffman may be disappointing, he nonetheless had a great stretch last season. While there have historically been bumps in the road with a Jeff Hoffman campaign, the addition of Tyler Rogers provides excellent support.

Rogers remains a mountain of consistency and can take over for Hoffman as the closer should his workload grow too large at any point. While the rest of the pen is not filled with huge names, arms like Brendon Little and Braydon Fisher proved that they’re up to the test last season.

There are certainly some question marks in other parts of the bullpen, but Toronto proved expectations wrong last season with some breakout pieces in the pen. Perhaps this season can prove more of the same.

Outlook

The Blue Jays were a surprise last year when they won 94 games. This year is the complete opposite. Toronto will have a target the size of the CN Tower on its back from day one and must respond in stride.

Are the Blue Jays still the favorite to win the AL East? Absolutely. And they could make it all the way back to the World Series if the chips fall their way once again.

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